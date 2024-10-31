Andis® Company Launches Explorer Series Trimmers For Unmatched Comfort And Confidence In Personal Grooming

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Body & Groin and Beard & Body Grooming Trimmers Conquer Even the Roughest Terrain, Helping You Reach Your Grooming Destination.

STURTEVANT, Wis., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andis ®

Company , a leading of premium handheld barbering tools for professionals and consumers, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Explorer Series, including the Body & Groin Grooming Trimmer and the Beard & Body Grooming Turbo Trimmer. These new specialized trimmers are designed and engineered for confident and comfortable personal grooming, featuring ceramic cutters for a cooler, smoother exploration in all conditions, even in the shower.

The Body & Groin Grooming Trimmer is specially designed to conquer the roughest terrain in dark, hard to reach areas for complete comfort and skin-safe trims. The Body & Groin Grooming Trimmer features a stainless-steel blade with rounded tips and closely spaced teeth for hair to easily feed through without any nicking, tugging or pulling. The ceramic cutter stays sharper longer and runs cooler, making it perfect for sensitive areas.

The Body & Groin Grooming Trimmer's design is slim and compact, featuring a soft touch grip for precision control. The 7000k LED spotlight provides illumination for trimming where visibility is limited. Powered by a lithium-ion battery, the Body & Groin Grooming Trimmer delivers consistent, fade-free power with up to two hours of cordless trimming. The trimmer includes three attachment combs, 1/16" (1.5mm), 1/8" (3mm), 3/16" (4.5mm), a charging adapter, blade cleaning brush and blade oil, making it a comprehensive grooming solution.

Expand your personal grooming routine and choose up to 20 different cut lengths with the Beard & Body Grooming Turbo Trimmer. Engineered to thrive in the toughest conditions, it's built to mow through even the thickest of hair. Like the Body & Groin Grooming Trimmer, it features a ceramic cutter that runs cooler and stays sharper longer, effortlessly handling the gnarliest beard and body hair. The trimmer also includes a turbo mode, which boosts power for cutting through thick or wet hair with ease. The Beard & Body Grooming Turbo Trimmer includes an adjustable beard attachment comb, an adjustable hair attachment comb, blade cleaning brush, blade oil, a charging adapter and charging stand.

Matt Andis, Co-CEO of Andis Company, stated, "We are thrilled to introduce the Explorer Series trimmers. These tools are designed to make at home users more comfortable and confident with their personal grooming than ever before." He added, "With features that prioritize ease of use, safety, and precision, the Body & Groin Grooming Trimmer and the Beard & Body Grooming Turbo Trimmer empower users to be legendary and push the boundaries of personal grooming."

With the introduction of the Explorer Series, Andis Company continues its commitment to innovation and quality, offering advanced tools that cater to the ever-evolving needs of today's consumer. The Body & Groin Grooming Trimmer and the Beard & Body Grooming Turbo Trimmer are now available for purchase here and here , respectively, as well as through authorized retailers. For more information visit

About Andis® Company

Founded in 1922, Andis® Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling, and animal grooming. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers, and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe. Andis remains committed to leading the category through quality, durability, and innovation, and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help professional groomers to at-home users. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit .

