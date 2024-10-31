Springshare Acquires Careershift

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Adding CareerShift software to its broadens the appeal of Springshare's offerings to colleges and universities and to public libraries – and it creates exciting collaboration opportunities between libraries and career services.

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springshare, a leading EdTech vendor with 7,500+ educational institutions and libraries as customers, today announced the of CareerShift, the software platform that helps students with job search, career, and company research. Springshare acquired CareerShift from Student Playbook LLC who, after this divestiture, will focus on serving the alumni associations market.

"We are excited to welcome the CareerShift team to Springshare and we look forward to introducing this amazing platform to our many thousands of institutional customers across North America," said Slaven Zivkovic, Founder and CEO of Springshare. Mr. Zivkovic continued, "The CareerShift platform is an incredibly helpful and valuable tool for job seekers and is already used at hundreds of college and university Career Services offices. The platform also holds great potential with our public libraries – vibrant community hubs – to assist librarians as they seek to help patrons with career and company research."

Adding CareerShift to the Springshare platform opens new collaboration opportunities for libraries and career services.

Val Matta, Founder and General Manager of CareerShift, added, "Springshare is the perfect home for this next chapter of CareerShift. With its deep expertise in EdTech market and software development, along with having many thousands of colleges, universities, and public libraries as customers, the Springshare team is the ideal partner to take us to the next level. I am beyond thrilled by this development."

Devin Schain, Founder and CEO of Student Playbook, and a 35-year veteran of marketing to college and university stakeholders, commented, "It has been a pleasure working with Val and the CareerShift team, and I look forward to witnessing CareerShift's continued success to influence the lives of job seekers."

CareerShift will operate as an independent brand under Springshare's corporate umbrella. Springshare will provide investment, resources, and assistance to grow the CareerShift software platform to realize its full potential as a must-have job and career seeking resource for students and library patrons.

More details about this acquisition and any potential impact on customers of both CareerShift and Springshare are available as FAQs on the Springshare website: .

About Springshare

Springshare helps educational institutions and libraries delight and engage its users. Springshare's SaaS suite is used by over 7,500 institutions in 110 countries around the world. To learn more about Springshare and its SaaS platform, please visit .

About CareerShift

Recognizing the need for more systematic, effective tools for online job hunters, CareerShift was created to help job seekers successfully navigate the published and hidden job market to find career opportunities. CareerShift has offered an online set of integrated applications proven to help job seekers since 2007. Learn more at .

About Student Playbook

Student Playbook is an experienced affinity marketing company that empowers alumni associations to strengthen alumni engagement and advance career success. Leveraging the powerful affinity of both alumni and employers with higher educational institutions, its proprietary marketing and distribution playbook empowers alumni associations to connect their members with career advancement,

upskilling, and networking opportunities throughout their lifetime. Learn more at .

