Kuwait FM Receives Omani Counterpart, Discusses Coop., Regional, Int'l Developments

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Thursday visiting Omani counterpart Bader Al-Busaidi and the accompanying delegation. During their meeting, the two officials discussed cooperation and ways to develop them in all aspects. The meeting also touched on the recent developments in the region and the world in addition to coordination between Kuwait and Oman. (end) nmo

