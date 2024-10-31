(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Led by Vandana Sinha of VanSinha LLC.

Sohum, a transformative retreat focused on spiritual alignment and deep healing, is set to launch on December 12, 2024 at the serene Ojas Retreat Center in Temecula, California. Meaning "I AM," Sohum offers a sacred space where participants can explore powerful work, release internal blocks, and reconnect with their true essence.

Sohum: A Sacred Retreat for Inner Alignment and Transformation

Led by Quantum Energy Healing expert & Meditation guide - Vandana Sinha

Guided by renowned energy healer Vandana Sinha , Sohum combines Quantum Energy Healing with transformative meditative practices, creating an immersive journey through the soul's landscape. "Sohum embodies the universal truth of 'I am that,' inviting individuals to harmonize with their divine essence and delve into profound self-discovery," says Sinha. With over 30 years of experience in energy healing, Sinha is known for guiding clients through transformative journeys that unlock their highest potential and foster deep inner alignment.

Set amidst the tranquil surroundings of the eco-conscious Ojas Retreat Center , Sohum provides the perfect environment for reflection and renewal. Nestled in the scenic Santa Rosa Plateau, Ojas Retreat Center offers participants breathtaking mountain views, nearby hiking trails, and a calming atmosphere. This natural setting supports the retreat's focus on self-realization and inner harmony, enhancing the transformational experience for every participant.

Key Highlights of the Sohum Retreat:



Sound Journey : A powerful session using sound and sonic vibrations to bring deep relaxation, improved circulation, and inner harmony. This immersive experience guides participants into a state of peaceful meditation, amplifying relaxation and connection.



13-Chakra Balancing and Activation : A unique session that aligns both physical and cosmic chakras, promoting higher consciousness and complete energetic balance, while opening pathways to spiritual ascension.



Ancestral and Inner Child Healing : Sessions focused on releasing inherited patterns and healing deep-seated emotional layers, fostering clarity, empowerment, and a newfound freedom from the past.



Divine Fire Ceremony : A sacred ritual that harnesses the purifying power of fire to release limiting beliefs, past energies, and fears, inviting in renewal, clarity, and a stronger connection with one's divine purpose.

Sohum Energy Circle and Gratitude Ceremony : The retreat's concluding session, where participants gather in a circle to connect deeply with the mantra "I AM." This final collective experience seals the transformative journey, celebrating both individual and collective growth.

The Sohum Retreat launches on December 12, 2024 -a date imbued with profound spiritual significance. The number 12 symbolizes completion, spiritual growth, and alignment with higher consciousness, making it an ideal time for deep transformation. This date also marks the opening of a cosmic portal, amplifying the retreat's energy. Sohum concludes on a Full Moon, enhancing the energies of closure and renewal, allowing participants to return to their lives with clarity and purpose.

Ideal for spiritual seekers, professionals, energy healing practitioners, and anyone on a journey of self-discovery, Sohum invites participants to experience a profound sense of balance, healing, and empowerment. It is designed for those ready to release what no longer serves them, creating space for alignment with their highest potential.

Energy Exchange :



Early Bird Price : $2,700 (valid until 11/12/2024)

Regular Price : $3,300

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit Sohum Retreat

or contact [email protected] .

About Vandana Sinha : With over 30 years of experience in energy healing, Vandana Sinha is a dedicated Quantum Energy Healing expert and meditation guide. Her work empowers individuals to connect deeply with their true essence through transformative healing journeys. For additional details, visit .

Contact Information : Vandana Sinha

Phone: +1 (424) 485-4254

Email: [email protected]

Website:

