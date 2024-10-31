Author Imane Alaoui To Attend Sharjah International Book Fair For Book Signing Of Flavors Of Morocco Transcended

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author Imane Alaoui, celebrated for her vibrant recipe book“Flavors of Morocco Transcended”, will be making an appearance at the Sharjah International Fair, taking place from November 6 to 17, 2024. Book lovers and enthusiasts can meet Imane for an exclusive book signing on Sunday 10 November at 11:00am on the Book Land stand in Hall 6, Booth M-27.In addition to the book signing, Flavors of Morocco Transcended will be available for purchase throughout the fair at Book Land's stand. This special opportunity is made possible in collaboration with Imane's publisher - Uhibbook publishing - bringing a taste of Morocco to readers across the UAE.The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) recently unveiled all details of the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), set to take place at the Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme“It Starts with a Book.” This year's event will bring together 2,520 publishers from 112 countries and feature 400 authors signing their latest works, making it one of the largest literary gatherings in the region.Reflecting on her excitement to be part of the book fair, Imane Alaoui shared,“I am thrilled to be joining the Sharjah International Book Fair, a place where stories and cultures from around the world come together. I look forward to meeting readers, sharing the flavors of Morocco and celebrating our love for food and storytelling.”The Sharjah International Book Fair is a globally recognised literary event that draws authors, publishers and book lovers from around the world. Imane Alaoui's appearance is anticipated to be a highlight for attendees looking to explore Moroccan cuisine and culture.(ends)About Imane Alaoui:Imane Alaoui is a celebrated author and culinary enthusiast known for her innovative approach to Moroccan cuisine. With a passion for sharing her cultural heritage through food, Alaoui seeks to inspire others to embrace the richness and diversity of Moroccan gastronomy.About "Flavors of Morocco Transcended""Flavors of Morocco Transcended" is a captivating recipe book that reinvents traditional Moroccan dishes for modern audiences. Authored by Imane Alaoui, this culinary masterpiece showcases a harmonious blend of authentic flavors and contemporary twists, inviting readers on a tantalising culinary journey through Morocco's vibrant culinary landscape.

Gemma LAppanna

L'Atelier Consulting

+971 55 516 3914

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.