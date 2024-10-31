Kuwait PM Receives Oman's FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received Omani Foreign Minister Bader Al-Bouseidi at Bayan Palace on Thursday.

The Omani minister and his accompanying delegation are visiting Kuwait on the occasion of the 10th session of Kuwait-Omani joint committee meeting.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the strong bilateral relations between Kuwait and Oman and ways to boost joint and close cooperation to achieve further progress and prosperity for the two countries.

The meeting was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Chief Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Assistant Foreign Minister for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader, Ambassador of Kuwait to Oman Dr. Mohammad Al-Hajeri, and Ambassador of Oman to Kuwait Saleh Al-Kharousi. (end)

sm









MENAFN31102024000071011013ID1108837380