On Diwali, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Calls For Creating New 'Cultural Existence'

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Oct 31 (IANS) Signifying the need for a cultural, political, and attitudinal transformation to realise hopes of a prosperous country, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Diwali urged people of the island nation to create a new cultural existence that embodies compassion and critical thought.

"I invite everyone to join in creating a new cultural existence that embodies compassion and critical thought. This Diwali, I emphasise the importance of a cultural, political, and attitudinal transformation if we are to realise our hope of a prosperous country and a fulfilling life for all," said Dissanayake, who took over as Sri Lanka's ninth Executive President in September.

As the Hindu devotees around the world celebrate Diwali with great devotion, symbolising the victory of light over darkness, the Lankan President said that the festival represents hope, joy, and the triumph of good over evil, bringing communities together in a spirit of unity and celebration.

"In Sri Lanka, the people have been searching for light in the dark for decades after gaining independence. Now, fresh hope is emerging as the realization of their long-held hopes. We have entered an era of renaissance, where the aspirations of the people, which were suppressed by past rulers, are finally coming to the forefront," he said in his Diwali greetings.

He mentioned that several legends inspire the celebration of Diwali - the return of King Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after their 14-year exile and also the defeat of Asura Narakasura by Lord Vishnu - key events that are remembered and honoured by Hindu devotees during the vibrant festival.

"Only the light of science can dispel the darkness of ignorance. Therefore, I urge everyone to light the Diwali of wisdom this year. Let this Diwali be a precious occasion for Sri Lankans to embrace a new way of thinking, fostering enlightenment and progress for all," remarked Dissanayake.

He also called for appreciating the beauty of cultural diversity by extending respect, acceptance, and brotherhood toward one another.

"The time has come for the Sri Lankan nation, which has faced attempts at division and weakening, to stand undivided and strong. By rooting out injustice, discrimination, marginalization, hate speech, and violence, we can lead the way in ending the political culture that creates divisions and fosters inequality between the privileged and the underprivileged," he mentioned.

Dissanayake, who aspires to bring about the "necessary changes" in the country, concluded his Diwali greetings by reflecting on the shared legacy of historical, cultural, religious, spiritual and linguistic ties that is more than 2500 years old.

"On this day of Diwali, just as the light of countless lamps illuminates homes and cities, may the light of harmony and wisdom spread in the hearts of everyone," he said.