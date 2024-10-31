Marc Menowitz, CEO Of Apartment Corp, Announces The Expansion Of Affordable Housing Options Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marc Menowitz, CEO of Apartment Corp, is working to expand affordable options worldwide, blending his experience with a commitment to community-centered development. As the grandson of Harold Menowitz, a prominent developer in New York City's early 20th-century real estate scene, Marc Menowitz brings family history and a business-driven approach to his role in addressing the world's affordable housing needs.Under Marc Menowitz's leadership, Apartment Corp has grown significantly, managing over 17,000 multifamily units and nearly 5 million square feet of commercial property worldwide. This portfolio includes nearly 3,000 affordable housing units, part of both Section 8 and Section 42 programs. Apartment Corp seeks to address the critical shortage of affordable housing units, especially for low-income families, through these programs.“Real estate is about building communities and providing people with a place to call home," Marc Menowitz emphasizes. "We are dedicated to making affordable housing accessible to those who need it most, and we are looking for partners to join us in this vital mission. Investing with Marc Menowitz puts investors on a winning team. To join as an investor, contact Apartment Corp to join our team.”Apartment Corp operates from its Los Angeles and New York offices and employs more than 1,000 real estate professionals across 23 states. As interest in affordable housing grows, Menowitz is reaching out to investors from diverse industries who may want to explore opportunities in this sector. Menowitz's portfolio, valued at approximately $2 billion, underscores Apartment Corp's steady growth and dedication to meeting underserved communities' needs.For Marc Menowitz, affordable housing represents an opportunity for investment and long-term impact.“Affordable housing is both a business opportunity and a chance to support communities,” Menowitz explains, encouraging investors to consider the potential for meaningful returns while addressing an essential need in the housing market.We are looking for partners to join our winning team at Apartment Corp. This is an exciting opportunity to work with the world's most successful real estate developer, Marc Menowitz, to create a foundation of sustainable housing solutions for communities in need.Apartment Corp's targeted outreach aims to connect with investors seeking a balance of social responsibility and sound investment, especially as demand for affordable housing grows in many urban and suburban areas. Those interested in exploring affordable housing investment opportunities can connect with Menowitz through Apartment Corp's official website or social media platforms, where he shares insights on real estate and community development.By creating a foundation of sustainable housing solutions, Marc Menowitz and Apartment Corp offer a practical investment opportunity for individuals and groups interested in supporting local communities and contributing to long-term, impactful real estate development.Learn more atFor any inquiries, email ...For updates, connect with Marc Menowitz on Social Media:Instagram:TikTok : @marcmenowitz/About Company:Apartment Corp is a real estate investment company focused on multifamily properties and affordable housing solutions. With over 17,000 units managed across 23 states, Apartment Corp emphasizes sustainable community development in the real estate market.

