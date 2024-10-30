S. Arabia Calls For Arab-Islamic Summit Nov. 11

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Saudi Aabia on Wednesday called for holding an Arab-Islamic summit on November 11 to discuss the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The official Saudi Press Agency said the call came in light of Riyadh's follow-up on current developments in the region, the continuation of the blatant Israeli aggression on the occupied Palestinian territories as well as on Lebanon.

The planned summit will be a follow-up to the one that had been held in Riyadh on November 11, 2030, the SPA said, and in response to instructions by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman to "follow up on the efforts that have been exterted" at this level.

The SPA has added that the kingdom renews its condemnation of the crimes and breaches targeting the Palestinin people and the attacks and breaches in Lebanon. (end)

