Passions Erupt In Liv's Secrets A 20Th Century Saga Set In Apartheid South Africa

MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Janet Levine 's gripping novel, Liv's Secrets , that continues to resonate with readers as an evocative exploration of the Jewish experience in apartheid-era South Africa. First released to critical acclaim, Liv's Secrets was nominated for the 2023 National Award for Fiction and has since captivated audiences with its rich historical detail and profound storytelling.Liv's Secrets offers a multi-generational saga, delving into the hidden truths and untold stories of the Weisz family. Told through the perspective of Liv, the family matriarch, the novel traces the journey of her ancestors from Lithuania to South Africa and reveals the complexities of their new lives. Set against the backdrop of apartheid, this novel is a poignant exploration of love, resilience, and the pursuit of identity in a society grappling with deep-rooted injustice.Janet Levine's deeply personal connection to the subject matter shines through in this novel. Born in South Africa and an outspoken anti-apartheid activist, Levine brings both authenticity and sensitivity to the narrative. As in her previous works, such as the best-selling Inside Apartheid: One Woman's Struggle in South Africa, Levine's writing is driven by her passion for justice and her unique perspective on South African history.Janet Levine is a best-selling author and journalist, widely respected for her incisive exploration of social justice issues in South Africa. Her six traditionally published books include Inside Apartheid, The Enneagram Intelligences, and Know Your Parenting Personality, with many being nominated for prestigious awards. Her journalism has been featured in outlets like The New York Times Magazine, New York Review of Books, and the Yale Review.Throughout her career, Levine has been a dedicated voice in the fight for equality, both as an author and an activist. Her commitment to education is also evident in her 30-year tenure teaching philosophy and literature at Milton Academy in Massachusetts. Levine currently resides in Southwest Florida, where she continues her work as a journalist and author.“Janet Levine's Liv's Secrets is a captivating and well-written novel that tells the story of a South African Jewish family through the eyes of its matriarch, Liv. The book takes the reader on a journey through time, exploring the secrets and mysteries of Liv's ancestors, while also delving into Liv's personal life and relationships." - OnlineBookClub (Five-star review)“Levine masterfully captures the essence of a family struggling under apartheid, creating a narrative rich in historical insight and emotional depth. Liv's Secrets is a rare and powerful story that should not be missed.” - Diane Donovan, Midwest Book ReviewIn Liv's Secrets, Levine explores a rarely fictionalized aspect of history-the Jewish experience in South Africa during the late 19th and 20th centuries. Reflecting on her inspiration, Levine notes,“The history of South African Jewry from 1880 to 2010 has not been fictionalized in this way before. As a South African-born Jew and anti-apartheid activist, I wanted to tell that story.”The novel blends historical events with personal narratives, creating a tapestry of characters who must navigate both their own struggles and the oppressive forces of apartheid. Readers are drawn into Liv's world, where secrets from the past shape the present and where survival often means making impossible choices.Liv's Secrets is available in audiobook format on Amazon , as well as print editions. Having already earned a National Book Award nomination and widespread praise, it remains a powerful and moving work for lovers of historical fiction.For more information about Janet Levine and her works, please visit:

