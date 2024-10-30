US Sanctions 3Rd-Country Enablers Of Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The United States imposed sanctions on nearly 400 entities and individuals for enabling Russia's illegal war against Ukraine.

"This action targets multiple sectors essential to Russia's war effort," Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said a press release on Wednesday.

"As part of today's actions, the Department of State is targeting sanctions circumvention by parties in multiple third countries, several senior Russian of Defense officials and defense companies, and those that support the development of Russia's future production and exports.

"We are imposing sanctions on several PRC-based companies exporting dual-use goods that fill critical gaps in Russia's military-industrial base as well as entities and individuals connected to the Lukashenka regime's support for Russia's defense industry," according to the statement.

"The Department of the Treasury is also targeting third-country sanctions evasion networks that support Russia's war machine, as well as domestic Russian importers and producers of key inputs for the country's military-industrial base.

"Finally, the Department of Commerce is adding 40 entities to its Entity List and expanding controls on nearly 50 additional entities to combat diversion of sensitive items to Russia.

"Commerce is also restricting exports of additional precursor chemicals to Russia and Belarus to combat Russia's use of riot control agents and other chemicals on the battlefield in Ukraine," the statement noted.

"We will continue to use all available tools to disrupt networks of support for Russia's military-industrial base wherever they may operate," Blinken vowed, adding, "We stand in solidarity with Ukrainians in defending their homeland from Russia's aggression." (end)

