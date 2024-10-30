(MENAFN- Pressat) Press release

Immediate Release, Wednesday 30 October 2024

Localis response to Budget 2024

Localis chief executive, Jonathan Werran, said: “This epochal Budget, the first by a Labour in fourteen years, should give place-based policy a role from central casting in delivering the chancellor's priority calls for economic growth, new infrastructure and the restoration of public services.

“The increased powers and setting of trailblazer deals as default to the combined authorities of Greater Manchester and the West Midlands as first tier stars of devolution further impresses the desired mayoral-led direction of travel for marshalling local growth and reshaping local public services in line with the government's national missions.

“What would make all the difference from the previous government's levelling up agenda is the degree and extent to which the expenditure of political capital will realise this government's vision of English devolution in this parliament, and how local growth plans are made to fit like a Russian doll within a modern national industrial strategy and wider constitutional reform.

“The Budget offers an anticipated triage of immediate resourcing crises facing councils with real terms funding increases of £1.3bn in grant funding and £600m extra money earmarked for social care. A 1.5% real terms uplift from this year in day-to-day spending suggests a tight outlook for local public finances, however, and for surety of local government's revenue financing we will have to look beyond to the next set of spending reviews, and the chance to realise at long last the promise of multi-year settlements.

“By contrast, capital funding is an easier topic for chancellors to debate, and although the end to 'tournament financing' of individual bidding pots in favour of single place budgets is much to be welcomed, questions may well remain over how measures in this year's Budget will unlock the sizable private and institutional investment in all types of infrastructure - digital, energy, housing and transport - required to deliver radical place transformation.

“In this sense too, the £500m announcement to top up the Affordable Homes Programme in 2025/26 to £5bn and full council retention of right to buy revenues are good totemic announcements, but addressing the scale of the financing and resourcing for the volume and pace of new builds we urgently need is as important as any planning reforms and support to the planning profession.

“Finally, is this a Budget for high streets? Our town and city centres openly display the strength of the links between economic and social prosperity in our localities. The promise of permanently lower business rates from 2026/27, and more immediately from next year 40% relief as support for the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors is one step in the right direction for securing the foundational local economy, as is support against the scourge of shoplifting and anti-social behaviour.”

ENDS

Press enquiries:

Jonathan Werran, chief executive, Localis

(Telephone) 0870 448 1530 / (Mobile) 07967 100328 / (Email) ...

Notes to Editors:

'X' @Localis

Who we are

We are an independent, cross-party, leading not-for-profit think tank that was established in 2001. Our work promotes neo-localist ideas through research, events and commentary, covering a range of local and national domestic policy issues.

In particular our work is focused on four areas:



Decentralising political economy . Developing and differentiating regional economies and an accompanying devolution of democratic leadership.

Empowering local leadership . Elevating the role and responsibilities of local leaders in shaping and directing their place.

Extending local civil capacity. The mission of the local or strategic authority as a convener of civil society; from private to charity sector, household to community. Reforming public services . Ideas to help save the public services and institutions upon which many in society depend.

What we do

We publish research throughout the year, from extensive reports to shorter pamphlets, on a diverse range of policy areas. We run a broad events programme, including roundtable discussions, panel events and an extensive party conference programme. We also run a membership network of local authorities and corporate fellows.