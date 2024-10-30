Airbus Ascends As Boeing Battles: Aerospace Giants’ Contrasting Fortunes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the third quarter of 2024, the aerospace witnessed a stark contrast between its two leading manufacturers. Airbus reported robust results, while grappled with significant challenges.



Airbus posted a net of 983 million euros ($1.07 billion), a 22% increase year-over-year. Revenues reached 15.7 billion euros ($17.05 billion), growing by 5%.



The European delivered 174 commercial aircraft in Q3, bringing its year-to-date total to 497. Airbus secured 340 new orders during this period, with its order reaching 667 for the first nine months of 2024.



CEO Guillaume Faury highlighted Airbus 's adaptability in the face of geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain fluctuations.



The company maintains ambitious production targets, aiming to produce 14 A220 aircraft monthly by 2026, 75 A320 family aircraft monthly by 2027, and 12 A350 aircraft monthly by 2028.







Airbus reaffirmed its full-year targets, including the delivery of 770 aircraft and an expected EBIT of around 5.5 billion euros ($5.97 billion).

Diverging Fortunes in the Aerospace Industry

In contrast, Boeing reported a substantial net loss of $6.1 billion for the same quarter. Revenue fell short of expectations at $17.8 billion, with a core loss per share of $10.44.



Boeing's struggles stem from production limitations, safety concerns surrounding the 737 MAX, and a 40-day machinist strike.



Boeing's stock value has declined by 36% since the beginning of the year. The company delivered only 175 commercial planes in the first half of 2024, down from 266 in the same period of 2023.



The contrasting performances highlight the dynamic nature of the aerospace industry. Airbus has capitalized on its rival's difficulties, gaining market share and customer confidence.



Boeing faces a critical period of recovery and restructuring, needing to address safety concerns and stabilize its financial performance.



As the industry evolves, both manufacturers must navigate geopolitical tensions, economic fluctuations, and technological advancements.



Their ability to innovate, adapt, and meet customer demands will shape their future prospects in this ongoing aerospace saga.

MENAFN30102024007421016031ID1108835492