NN, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

New business wins in the quarter were $15 million, bringing year-to-date and trailing-21-month totals to $49 million and $113 million, respectively; on pace with full-year guidance;

Continuing to lower the cost structure of our North American Mobile Solutions footprint to achieve a minimum 10% adjusted EBITDA margin rate through footprint optimization and overhead cost reduction;

China sales growth continues on track with top global tier-1 customers; up 19% versus prior year period;

Implemented operational and cost reduction plans in Q3'24, including a ~$2 million annualized cost-out program, with additional cost-out initiatives in Q4'24 and first half of 2025;

Leverage ratio declined to 2.97x, as cash proceeds from the sale of Lubbock plant were deployed towards debt reduction;

Strategic refinancing process continues, evaluating future growth capital needs driven by successful new business wins program; End markets are opportunity-rich with current focus on increasing new business wins in Stamping and Medical markets.



“We achieved a faster pace in our enterprise transformation across cost-out and growth programs within our current capital structure,” said Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc.“Our continued focus and execution across the pillars of our transformation initiatives delivered another quarter of results broadly across our business, evidenced by advances in operational efficiency, structural cost reductions, and commercial growth through our new business win program.”

“During the quarter, we remained focused on improving our profitability and launched a new round of successful cost reduction measures, which we believe will carry a meaningful impact to growing and sustaining the earnings power of our business, particularly as we begin to capture the embedded future top-line growth from the initial success of our new business program. Additionally, as was previously announced, we completed the sale of our non-core plastics products plant, which allows us to focus on our core competencies and further corrects our balance sheet.”

Mr. Bevis concluded,“NN is working to enhance its business model and adjust the revenue and margin mix, primarily in Mobile. We are underway installing new equipment to support global new wins for high-end next generation products, including steering and braking components. Additionally, as part of our focus on strategically realigning volumes in our group of underperforming plants, we announced the closure of our Dowagiac plant, reflecting our continued capacity shift towards lower cost geographies, particularly in China. We expect these optimization actions to support our adjusted EBITDA run rate and margin performance moving forward. As we look to the fourth quarter and fiscal 2025, we will judiciously invest our cash flows into electrical, medical, and other high return projects, and are excited about the opportunity set in front of us. We are encouraged with the pace and results of our transformation.”

Third Quarter GAAP Results

Net sales were $113.6 million, a decrease of 8.7% compared to the third quarter of 2023 net sales of $124.4 million, which was primarily due to the sale of our Lubbock operations, rationalized volume at plants undergoing turnarounds, a customer settlement received in 2023, and unfavorable foreign exchange effects of $1.1 million. Excluding these items, net sales decreased 0.5%.

Loss from operations was $3.8 million compared to a loss from operations of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increased loss from operations was primarily due to lower sales volume.

Income from operations for Power Solutions was $2.5 million compared to income from operations of $3.9 million for the same period in 2023. Loss from operations for Mobile Solutions was $1.4 million compared to loss from operations of $1.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Net loss was $2.6 million compared to net loss of $5.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Third Quarter Adjusted Results

Adjusted income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $3.7 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million, or 10.2% of sales, compared to $14.5 million, or 11.6% of sales, for the same period in 2023. The prior year adjusted EBITDA benefited by $2.5 million from a customer settlement, a favorable precious metals adjustment, and results of now divested Lubbock operations, partially offset by rationalized business of $0.9 million. Excluding these items, adjusted EBITDA declined $1.3 million.

Adjusted net loss was $2.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Free cash flow was a generation of cash of $0.3 million compared to a generation of cash of $11.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Power Solutions

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $42.9 million compared to $45.5 million in the same period in 2023. Prior year sales were $39.9 million, excluding the recently sold Lubbock operations, an increase of $3 million. The increase in sales when removing the impact from Lubbock was primarily due to higher precious metals pass-through pricing and pricing.

Adjusted income from operations was $5.2 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to the lower revenue resulting from the sale of the Lubbock operations and unfavorable product mix.

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $70.7 million compared to $79.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 10.5%. The decrease in sales was primarily due to rationalized volume at plants undergoing turnarounds, contractual reduction in customer pass-through material pricing, a customer settlement received in 2023, and unfavorable foreign exchange effects of $1.0 million.

Adjusted income from operations was $0.9 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower depreciation expense.

Revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $47 million to $51 million;

Free cash flow in the range of $8 million to $12 million; and New business wins in the range of $55 million to $70 million.

Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented,“We expect to perform within our guidance ranges, subject to market demand. Importantly, our operational transformation remains on track, and we are maintaining our outlook for new business wins to continue at a strong rate.”

Mr. Bohnert concluded,“The refinancing of our ABL and Term Loan is still in process and remains a top priority. We continue to refine based on the needs of our long-term growth capital requirements and cost reduction plans.”

