Ed Katz And Katnip Marketing Win Second Bernays Award For Outstanding Public Relations Campaign

2024 Bernays Award- Best PR Campaign By a Small Firm

This Second Bernays Award Win is for Katnip Marketing's Promotional Work for Academy Award-Nominee Chris Sarandon's Popular 'Cooking By Heart' Podcast

- Ed Katz, Founder, Katnip Marketing LLCWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ed Katz, Founder and Managing Principal of Katnip Marketing, has been awarded the prestigious Bernays Award for Best Public Relations Campaign by a Small Firm from the Gold Coast Public Relations Council (GCPRC).This honor, marking Katnip Marketing's second Bernays Award win, recognizes the firm's high-impact campaign for Academy Award-nominated actor Chris Sarandon's acclaimed podcast, 'Cooking By Heart'.Through Ed and his small team's strategic efforts, 'Cooking By Heart' has become a top-tier podcast, drawing a global audience to Sarandon's heartfelt conversations with prominent figures like Jacques Pépin, Susan Sarandon, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, among many others, and new episodes with Rosanna Arquette, Michael Urie and Illeana Douglas.The campaign achieved widespread media coverage, with features in People Magazine, Fox News, The New York Post, Entertainment Weekly, Entertainment Tonight, NBC-TV New York, and Australia's Today Show Extra, as just a small sample."I'm honored to receive this recognition for the second time,” said Katz.“Chris Sarandon is a remarkable client whose talent for drawing out deeply personal stories from celebrities across many fields truly resonates with audiences. Watching 'Cooking By Heart' grow into a globally loved podcast has been thrilling, and this award highlights the Katnip Marketing team's ability to achieve large-scale real results with a small, dedicated team.”“For over 20 years, the Gold Coast Public Relations Council has been the largest independent organization of public relations and marketing professionals in South Florida and recently held its 19th Annual Bernays Awards honoring outstanding PR campaigns and initiatives at our annual Bernays Awards,” says Gary Schweikhart, GCPRC's co-founder and secretary.“This year's Best PR Campaign by a Small Firm went to Ed Katz and Katnip Marketing for their skillful marketing effort of Chris Sarandon's 'Cooking By Heart' podcast that increased social media presence and expanded media coverage while propelling it to become one of the world's top podcasts.”Katnip Marketing's second Bernays Award win underscores their commitment to creating resonant campaigns that captivate audiences locally, nationally and internationally. Both Ed Katz and Chris Sarandon wanted to acknowledge the help of team members Meghan McLeod (Social Media) and Katy Beth Barber (Website/Graphic Design/Photography).For more information on Katnip Marketing's award-winning work, visit .

