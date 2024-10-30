Galco Acquires D. F. Burnham & Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Acquisition Adds Value and Depth to Galco's Fluid Power Products and Services

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galco Industrial Electronics, ("Galco") announced that it has acquired D. F. Burnham & Company, a leader in hydraulic and pneumatic components located in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

"The of D. F. Burnham & Company positions Galco to provide enhanced fluid power solutions for our customers," said Allison Sabia, President and CEO of Galco. "D. F. Burnham's deep expertise and commitment to high-quality fluid power products combined with Galco's robust distribution network will allow us to deliver greater value to the industrial automation market."

D. F. Burnham serves a broad range of industries and specializes in hydraulic and pneumatic components, including hoses, fittings, tubing, gauges, and custom manifolds. Their state-of-the-art, 23,000-square-foot facility allows them to provide quick, reliable service and meet the complex needs of their customers. This acquisition expands Galco's offering in the fluid power market and is expected to create new opportunities for shared growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to become a part of the Galco family," said David A. Burnham, owner of D. F. Burnham & Company. "For over 50 years, D. F. Burnham has focused on providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Joining forces with Galco will enable us to continue that mission while also expanding our capabilities to better serve our customers and reach new markets."

About Galco

Galco is a leading global distributor of industrial electronics and automation products and services. Since 1975, Galco has provided solutions that help manufacturers increase efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance safety. From conception to commissioning, Galco also offers repair services, engineering services, and custom control panel solutions to support industrial operations worldwide. For more information, visit Galco .

About D F Burnham

D. F. Burnham & Company, founded in 1972, is a premier provider of hydraulic and pneumatic components serving the United States and offshore industries. Their product offerings include hose, fittings, tubing, gauges, and custom manifolds, along with technical support and a commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction.

