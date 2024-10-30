Pherdal Fertility Science's Pherdal Kit Named To TIME's 2024 Best Inventions List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PherDal Fertility Science Logo

PherDal Kit Sterile Syringe and Cup

Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, CEO and founder of PherDal Fertility Science holding the PherDal Kit

The multi-patented PherDal Kit is the only 100% sterile, FDA-cleared at-home fertility kit that mirrors the sterile environment of a fertility clinic

- Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, Ph, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PherDal Fertility Science (pronounced fertile, with a nod to its founder's Ph.D roots) today announced that its PherDal Kit , the only at-home 100% sterile, FDA-cleared, at-home fertility kit, has been named to TIME's 2024 Best Inventions List, an annual list that features 200 extraordinary innovations changing the world. The PherDal Kit is the only FDA-cleared kit that combines the sterility of the fertility clinic with the at-home privacy and comfort of at-home insemination, bridging the gap between traditional conception and more invasive and more expensive options like IUI and IVF. View what TIME's editors said about the PherDal Kit here .According to the CDC, 13.4% of women between the ages of 15 and 49 in the United States have difficulty getting pregnant. This includes 13.8% of women who have never had children and 13.1% of women who have had one or more children. Globally, one in six people have experienced infertility, and in the U.S., many women live in“fertility deserts,” where there are few clinics or options to boost their chances of having a child.PherDal Fertility Science was founded by CEO Dr. Jennifer Hintzsche, who was diagnosed with unexplained infertility. Refusing to accept the diagnosis and armed with a PhD in Bioinformatics, Hintzsche found a noninvasive option - intracervical insemination - that has the same live birth rate as IUI when done sterilely in the clinic but with no at-home option available. As a result, Hintzsche invented a science-backed, 100% sterile, at-home insemination kit, which led to her becoming pregnant in the second month of use after creating the pilot version of the PherDal Kit.“I am deeply honored and humbled that the PherDal Kit was selected by TIME as one of its 2024 Best Inventions. PherDal's mission is to empower and provide women struggling with infertility with a simple yet science-backed, at-home fertility device to improve their chances of having a child,” said Hintzsche.“Thank you to TIME for selecting PherDal and recognizing the work we are doing to help those struggling to conceive.”The PherDal Kit differentiates from other at-home fertility solutions in the following ways:* Patented Sterility: Bacteria changes have been linked to infertility. PherDal has two utility patents validating it as the only sterile, pathogen-free kit.* FDA-Cleared: PherDal passed the most rigorous clinical testing of any kit.* IVF-grade Sterile: PherDal is made from patented IVF-grade materials and clinically validated methods. The company's materials are sourced and manufactured in the U.S. Midwest.The PherDal Kit retails for $199, with three chances to conceive per kit and is OBGYN and REI recommended. The Kit includes three syringes, three collection units, and detailed instructions, with three chances to conceive per kit. Additionally, PherDal's syringes are longer than any other kit on the market, so they deposit the sperm directly to the opening of the cervix, making it less susceptible to interference by the vaginal microbiome or anatomical interference.To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents worldwide through an online application process, with a particular focus on growing fields such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME evaluated each contender on several key factors: originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.Of the new list, TIME's editors write:“The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)-including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant-that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible.”About PherDalPherDal Fertility Science, based in Dixon, Illinois, makes the first and only sterile, FDA-cleared, and multi-patented at-home insemination kit. PherDal's sterile syringe delivers sperm at the opening of the cervix, bypassing bacterial or anatomical interference. PherDal is working to make at-home insemination as sterile, safe, and accessible as possible for the millions of people trying to conceive. For more information or to order the PherDal Kit, visit .###

The Science behind the PherDal Kit

