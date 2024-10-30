The End Of Passwords Is Here: Swoop Announces The Launch Of The Internet's Largest Secured Global Authentication Network...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Swoop In Technologies LLC, a next generation internet company ( ), has removed all user friction and frustrations from all types of transactions into a password free future - forever. It started 2 decades ago asking“What is used to reset passwords? Your email account. Ok, so why use passwords, let's just use emails!” Swoop engineers started with this simple ideology and ended up inventing and building the Swoop PKI by turning something everyone already uses, email, into part of a sophisticated, yet seamless, global authentication for everyone, everywhere to transact.

Whether it is Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, Yahoo! Mail or any other email client, people can make authorized and validated transactions from creating and logging into secured accounts and applications to online and retail purchasing - this secure frictionless user experience is achieved by eliminating user IDs and passwords, forever. Most importantly, there are no user side modifications, application, or downloads needed. All the Swoop patented solutions reside on the platform side, and there is no need for new hardware or complex firmware upgrades.

Patent Protected Solutions Eliminates Competition

Swoop engineers have been inventing and refining their proprietary authentication protocols to layer within existing internet technologies to create the Swoop PKI Platform. Swoop has built an international patent portfolio of over 70 patents and 35 pending applications that cover all business use applications and every technical aspect of Swoops PKI Platform, proprietary authentication protocols, and secure transaction framework.

Making Email Apps and WebMail Do New Tricks

Swoop transforms email apps and webmail into an authentication tool that streamlines transactions with no passwords required. It all starts by generating Swoop QR Codes and/or Swoop Embedded Links. For one simple example, scanning a Swoop QR Code or tapping on a Swoop Embedded Link automatically generates and displays a pre-populated Swoop encrypted email from the user's email account. All the user needs to do is hit send which instantly completes the transaction.

Leveraging the Embedded Security Inherent in Current Email Transmissions

Swoop's global authentication network leverages the extremely secure SMTP protocols, standards and complex cryptography embedded in all modern email transmissions by layering additional proprietary authentication protocols and a validation framework. The Swoop PKI Platform elevates an essential communication system into a novel extremely secure global authentication network for all internet transactions and authentications. All Industries across the board know how non-secure and vulnerable the password is for protecting data. It is the primary point of attack for all cybercriminals and ransomware. Why expend the tremendous amount of costs to manage user password accounts when they do not protect anymore? It is past due for a new global authentication framework that is password free.

Experience Swoop For Yourself

The password free Swoop PKI Platform is implemented in a Swoop's subsidiary Snowball Fundraising, LLC . Here you can experience firsthand Swoop's powerful suite of products that include YESTM for account creation, DoorbellTM for account login, and @Pay® for all purchasing, whether online or in retail POS displays.

"Friction caused by complex processes, cumbersome usernames, and annoying passwords have greatly limited what the internet can be and has cost companies $100s of billions of dollars in lost revenue due to abandoned purchases and lost customer account creation," said John Killoran, CEO of Swoop. "I'm excited to present a paradigm shift in Internet security that eradicates friction and enables over 6 billion internet users protection around the world to transact seamlessly with the Internet on the same platform through their own devices, everywhere."

Seeking an Exclusive Global Partner

Swoop is now exploring options such as seeking an exclusive strategic partner to elevate Swoop's ability to bring this revolutionary technology to a global level. TigerIP Ventures, an IP backed monetization and transaction company, and Swoop's Board of Strategic Advisors composed of executive leaders from Industries such as e-commerce, online security, and payments platforms will assist Swoop by presenting this once in a generation opportunity to select multinational-companies currently dominating this market.

For more information, please visit .

About Swoop In Technologies LLC

Swoop In Technologies LLC is a forward-thinking company comprised of engineers, techies, coders, and entrepreneurs dedicated to creating a frictionless connected world and a password free internet. The Company aims to enhance online security, streamline user experiences, and become a leader in next generation Internet security solutions. We are Swoop and we killed the Password.

