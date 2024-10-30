(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global

non-profit software market

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.24 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

7.3%

during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of volunteer management software by non-profit large and small organizations

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing integration of AI and ML within non-profit software. However,

high costs associated with implementation of non-profit software

poses a challenge market players include Aircall Inc, Bitrix24 Ltd, Blackbaud Inc., Bloomerang LLC, Bonterra LLC, DonoSnap, Givebutter Inc, Higher Pixels, Inc., Jotform Inc., Microsoft Corp., MoonClerk LLC, Neon One LLC, Networks for Change Inc., OneCause, Inc., Oracle Corp., Personify Inc., Quebec Inc., SignUpGenius, Inc, Simply Vyapar Apps Pvt. Ltd, SofterWare Inc., Sage Group Plc, and VolunteerSpot Inc..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Fund raising software, Donor management software, CRM, Volunteer management software, and Others), End-user (Large enterprises and Small and medium enterprises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aircall Inc, Bitrix24 Ltd, Blackbaud Inc., Bloomerang LLC, Bonterra LLC, DonoSnap, Givebutter Inc, Higher Pixels, Inc., Jotform Inc., Microsoft Corp., MoonClerk LLC, Neon One LLC, Networks for Change Inc., OneCause, Inc., Oracle Corp., Personify Inc., Quebec Inc., SignUpGenius, Inc, Simply Vyapar Apps Pvt. Ltd, SofterWare Inc., Sage Group Plc, and VolunteerSpot Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Non-profit organizations are experiencing a major shift in their software usage, with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) playing a significant role. This transformation is enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in achieving mission goals. The primary catalyst for this trend is the growing demand for data-driven decision-making. Non-profits are utilizing AI and ML to analyze large data sets, providing valuable insights into donor behavior, giving capacity, and stakeholder preferences. This analytical power enables tailored fundraising strategies, ensuring effective targeting of donors with personalized messages at optimal times. Advanced fundraising intelligence tools offer comprehensive business intelligence (BI) dashboards, featuring live industry benchmarking for performance comparison and improvement identification. AI-powered toolkits analyze donor behavior and giving patterns, crucial for personalized engagement strategies. Predictive analysis from AI leads to successful fundraising campaigns and optimal resource allocation. Beyond fundraising, non-profits use AI for operational streamlining, task automation, and stakeholder communication. AI-driven chatbots handle donor inquiries, freeing staff for strategic activities. These factors are driving the growth of the non-profit software market, as organizations optimize fundraising programs and maximize donor engagement.



The Non-Profit software market is experiencing significant growth as organizations embrace digital transformation. Key trends include donor management, fundraising solutions, and operational effectiveness. Technology plays a crucial role, with cloud-based solutions, data security, AI, and ML becoming essential. Personalization, donor engagement, and digital fundraising through social media are also important. Budget constraints remain a challenge, but sector-specific software and virtual event management offer cost-effective solutions. Advanced security features, user-friendly software, and communication with donors are must-haves. Software types include admission-based non-profit software, fundraising software, volunteer management, CRM, donation tracking, online fundraising, event management, and communication tools. Philanthropy and social needs drive the market, with deployment options including on-premises and cloud. Enterprise size varies from SMEs to large enterprises.



Market

Challenges



Non-profit organizations face challenges in implementing marketing and admission-based software due to significant financial and time investments. The average cost of developing a non-profit application is around USD37,500, ranging from USD25,000 to USD50,000. A minimum viable product (MVP) is a more budget-friendly option. The development timeline also varies, taking an average of 267 hours, from 133 hours to 600 hours, depending on custom designs, specialized features, complex logic, and compatibility with non-standard platforms. These factors contribute to extended development periods and increased costs. With limited budgets, smaller nonprofits may be deterred from adopting advanced software solutions, impacting their operational efficiency and marketing capabilities. This financial barrier can hinder the growth and sustainability of nonprofit initiatives, making it a challenge for the non-profit software market. Non-profit organizations face unique challenges when it comes to software selection. Budget constraints require affordable solutions, but sector-specific software for areas like fundraising, volunteer management, and CRM can offer significant benefits. Implementing new software can be complex, but user-friendly options are available. Advanced security features are crucial for protecting donor information. Virtual event management is essential for reaching wider audiences. Non-profits come in various sizes, from SMEs to large enterprises, requiring different software types. Admission-based non-profits may need specialized software, while fundraising campaigns benefit from dedicated tools. Segmentation and deployment options, including on-premises and cloud, offer flexibility. Software types include fundraising software, volunteer management, CRM, donation tracking, online fundraising, event management, communication with donors, and more. AI integration, cloud-based services, digital wallets, and philanthropy platforms are increasingly popular. Social needs and community development organizations can also benefit from technology solutions.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This non-profit software market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Fund raising software

1.2 Donor management software

1.3 CRM

1.4 Volunteer management software 1.5 Others



2.1 Large enterprises 2.2 Small and medium enterprises



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Fund raising software-

Non-profit organizations are increasingly turning to fund raising software to streamline their donation processes and engage donors more effectively. The integration of digital wallets into these platforms is a significant trend driving growth in the sector. By 2026, it is projected that 60% of the global population will use digital wallets, up from 3.4 billion users in 2022. This shift is revolutionizing fund raising, making donations more convenient and potentially increasing volumes. Record-breaking fund raising achievements, such as the USD15.7 billion pledged by the Global Fund in 2022, highlight the importance of effective fund raising strategies and the role of software in managing large-scale campaigns. As non-profits evolve and operations become more complex, the demand for advanced fund raising software is rising. Organizations are investing in technology to optimize fund raising strategies, reduce administrative burdens, and meet donor expectations. This trend is fueling market growth, as non-profits seek to maximize their impact and stay competitive.

Research Analysis

The non-profit software market is experiencing significant growth as organizations embrace digital transformation to enhance operational effectiveness and improve donor engagement. Solutions range from donor management and fundraising to technology that powers digital fundraising, social media , and virtual event management. Cloud-based offerings are popular due to their cost-effectiveness and scalability, while advanced security features ensure data protection. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enable predictive analytics for personalized donor engagement and fundraising campaigns. Mobile-friendly solutions and user-friendly interfaces cater to budget constraints and sector-specific software addresses unique needs. Software implementation can be challenging, but deployment options include on-premises and cloud solutions for enterprise sizes. Budget constraints and software complexity necessitate careful consideration during selection.

Market Research Overview

The non-profit sector is undergoing a digital transformation, adopting technology solutions to enhance operational effectiveness and donor engagement. Digital fundraising, social media, and virtual event management are becoming essential tools for non-profits to reach out to donors and manage fundraising campaigns. Cloud-based solutions offer cost savings and flexibility, while advanced security features ensure data protection. Sector-specific software caters to the unique needs of various non-profit organizations, including admission-based, philanthropy, community development, and social needs. Types of software include donor management, volunteer management, CRM, fundraising, donation tracking, online fundraising, event management , communication with donors, and AI integration. Budget constraints and software implementation can be challenges for non-profits. However, cloud-based services, mobile-friendly solutions, and digital wallets offer affordable and accessible options. SMEs and large enterprises alike can benefit from these technology solutions, with deployment options including on-premises and cloud. Predictive analytics, machine learning, and personalization are emerging trends in the non-profit software market, enabling organizations to segment donors and target fundraising efforts more effectively. Overall, technology solutions play a crucial role in strengthening donor relationships and advancing the mission of non-profit organizations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Fund Raising Software



Donor Management Software



CRM



Volunteer Management Software

Others

End-user



Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

