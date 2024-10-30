Panama Flag Burning In The Province Of Herrera

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) More than 60 flags in disuse were cremated as part of National Holidays activities.

This

cremation

of flags is an activity that takes place prior to national anniversaries, where flags that no longer meet the characteristics for use are incinerated, as established by law.



Representatives of the government were in charge of carrying out this activity that took place at the José Daniel Crespo School in the

province of Herrera and representatives of different entities of the province participated. The cremation of flags

is an act that is carried out in honor of the National Flag of Panama, representing

respect

and

admiration

for our

emblematic

symbol, an event that seeks to raise awareness, reflect and value the great

history

that the flag represents.





Timeline in Panamanian History of the Major Holidays

Panamanian holidays, such

as

November 3, 4, 5, 10, and 28,

are national holidays, so the streets are filled with families who come to enjoy parades and other cultural activities. On this date, much of the country dresses in traditional costumes from various regions.

Here is a review of upcoming holidays with bank and government office closures as well as some businesses:



November 3 : Celebration of the

separation of Panama from Colombia

in 1903, which marked the creation of the Republic of Panama as an independent country.

November 4 : Commemoration of the

Day of National Symbols , which honors the flag, the anthem and the coat of arms of Panama.

November 5: The

day of consolidation of independence

is celebrated

in the city of Colón, where control of the country was secured after the separation from Colombia.

November 10: The

First Cry of Independence of La Villa de Los Santos

in 1821 is commemorated, an initial uprising against Spanish rule that spurred the independence movement in Panama. November 28 : Celebration of

Panama's Independence from Spain

in 1821, when the country freed itself from Spanish colonial control and briefly joined Gran Colombia.