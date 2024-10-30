Panama Flag Burning In The Province Of Herrera
Date
10/30/2024 2:22:56 PM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
More than 60 flags in disuse were cremated as part of National Holidays activities.
This
cremation
of flags is an activity that takes place prior to national anniversaries, where flags that no longer meet the characteristics for use are incinerated, as established by law.
Representatives of the government were in charge of carrying out this activity that took place at the José Daniel Crespo School in the
province of Herrera and representatives of different entities of the province participated. The cremation of flags
is an act that is carried out in honor of the National Flag of Panama, representing
respect
and
admiration
for our
emblematic
symbol, an event that seeks to raise awareness, reflect and value the great
history
that the flag represents.
Timeline in Panamanian History of the Major Holidays
Panamanian holidays, such
as
November 3, 4, 5, 10, and 28,
are national holidays, so the streets are filled with families who come to enjoy parades and other cultural activities. On this date, much of the country dresses in traditional costumes from various regions.
Here is a review of upcoming holidays with bank and government office closures as well as some businesses:
November 3 : Celebration of the
separation of Panama from Colombia
in 1903, which marked the creation of the Republic of Panama as an independent country.
November 4 : Commemoration of the
Day of National Symbols , which honors the flag, the anthem and the coat of arms of Panama.
November 5: The
day of consolidation of independence
is celebrated
in the city of Colón, where control of the country was secured after the separation from Colombia.
November 10: The
First Cry of Independence of La Villa de Los Santos
in 1821 is commemorated, an initial uprising against Spanish rule that spurred the independence movement in Panama.
November 28 : Celebration of
Panama's Independence from Spain
in 1821, when the country freed itself from Spanish colonial control and briefly joined Gran Colombia.
MENAFN30102024000218011062ID1108834791
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.