Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation And Marine, Medal Of Honor Recipient Dakota Meyer Launch Scholarship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MCSF Logo

Dakota Meyer logo

Marine, Medal of Honor recipient aiming to inspire future leaders to“Own the Dash”

- Dakota MeyerALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation (MCSF) and Marine, Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer today announced the establishment of the “If You Can, You Must” Scholarship . Meyer is aiming to inspire future leaders of America by providing educational scholarships to the children of Marines. Meyer has set a goal to raise $2 million for MCSF to provide children of Marines educational scholarships.“It is extremely important to me that we invest in the families of those that have served our country, and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation clearly shares this belief,” said Meyer.“It is critical to encourage students to take ownership of their lives and do all they can to strengthen our country.”Meyer enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2006 and by 2007, became one of the Marine Corps' youngest school-trained snipers. Meyer deployed twice to combat, with his first tour of duty to Iraq in 2007. In 2009, during his deployment to Afghanistan, Meyer repeatedly crossed an active combat zone, risking his life to rescue fellow soldiers and recover the bodies of fallen U.S. service members. For his heroic efforts, Meyer became the first living Marine in more than 40 years to receive the Medal of Honor, which was presented to him in 2011. Since leaving the military, Meyer has remained committed to serving others as a firefighter, Emergency Medical Technician, and vocal advocate for veteran causes. In addition, Meyer has taken on a career as an entrepreneur behind his brands Own the Dash and Dash Hydrate.A highly sought after keynote speaker, Meyer is also the author of two New York Times best-selling books. His third book“Why to What” is set to release November 12th, one day after Veterans Day. Meyer's hope is that“Why to What” empowers readers to take command of their lives, live more consciously and intentionally, and create a dash that they are proud to own.The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation helps cover the cost of attending post-high school, undergraduate, and career and technical education programs. Founded in 1962, and now the nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than 60,000 scholarships valued at over $200 million.“Dakota is an outstanding example of the spirit of service and sacrifice Marines are most known for,” said Ted Probert, Lieutenant Colonel USMC (Ret.) and current President and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.“We are extremely proud and appreciative that he is working with the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation to help us continue to make a life changing impact on the children of Marines.”MCSF awards about 2,800 scholarships annually but estimates there are more than 20,000 eligible children of Marines nationwide. With the help of supporters like Meyer and the“If You Can, You Must” Scholarship, MCSF will continue to expand their ability to provide support to the children of Marines and ensure that no Marine family is left behind.###About The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation:Established in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the Nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children. Since its inception, the Scholarship Foundation has provided approximately 60,000 renewable scholarships valued at over $200 million to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen. For more information on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, please visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">mcsf.

Rocco DiSangro

Maroon PR

+1 267-697-2224

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.