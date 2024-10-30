Reno, NV Least Expensive U.S. City For Hotel Stays, Cheaphotels Survey Shows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reno in Nevada is the most affordable city in the United States for hotel accommodation, according to the latest survey by Cheaphotels .

The annual survey compared hotel rates across 100 U.S. destinations during October 2024 – the month when hotel prices in most American cities tend to be at their highest. Only centrally-located hotels with a 3-star rating or more were considered.

In Reno, visitors will have to spend an average of just $87 per night for the most affordable double room. Situated in the southern part of Washoe County, and set against the dramatic backdrop of the Sierra Nevada mountains, Reno is known for its array of outdoor recreation, including hiking, skiing and mountain biking.



At the other end of the spectrum, leading the overall rankings is Boston with an average rate of $320 per night. Compared to Reno, hotel rates in the Massachusetts capital are higher by more than 200%. Completing the podium are New York City and Austin, with rates of $288 and $257, respectively.

Along with Reno, significantly more affordable are Henderson and Las Vegas, the two other Nevada destinations considered by the survey. With average rates of $137 and $132 for the least expensive double room,

they rank 70th and 82nd, respectively.

The following table shows the 5 most

and least expensive city destinations in the U.S. for hotel stays. Prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room (in a centrally-located hotel with at least 3 stars) for the period October 1-31, 2024.

1. Boston $320

2. Jersey City $310

3. New York City $284

4. Raleigh $258

5. Austin $252

-----------------------------------------

96. Virginia Beach $108

97. San Francisco $105

98. Little Rock $102

99. Arlington $95

100. Reno $87

For the full results of the survey, go to:

press/cities24

Press Contact,

Charlotte Smith,

[email protected] , +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to our survey, please email)

SOURCE Cheaphotels

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED