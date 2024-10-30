Despite DEI Backlash, Nearly 60% Of US Workers Support Current DEI Policies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark Supreme Court decision. A polarized electorate. ESG in the crosshairs. These factors and others are putting Corporate America's diversity efforts on defense like never before. Despite the scrutiny, these programs continue to receive strong support from employees, according to new survey data

from The Board.

Indeed, 58% of US workers believe their organization devotes the appropriate level of effort and resources to their DEI initiatives; 21% don't believe their organization's efforts go far enough.

The study also

explores the views of

workers

for whom

these

efforts

are essential:

nearly half of women (49%)

and Black

(56%)

respondents

say

they

wouldn't work for

a company that does not

take DEI seriously.

"DEI values and initiatives are essential for many US employees and continue to receive strong, positive feedback," said Allan Schweyer, Principal Researcher, Human Capital, The Conference Board. "Leaders should focus on what really matters for their workforce amid the noise, as these initiatives are crucial for attracting and retaining current and future talent."

The survey data gauges employees'

and executives'

perceptions of DEI initiatives and backlash. Key findings include:

Worker Views of DEI Initiatives

Findings come from a survey of 1,345 US workers , carried out in August 2024.

Employees support DEI initiatives, with nearly a quarter expressing a desire for more.



58% say their organization's

DEI approach is appropriate-but 21% say it is insufficient. 21% feel too much effort and resources are allocated.

Most companies have DEI initiatives that include fairness policies and equitable pay programs.



81% say their company has fairness policies and executive leaders who actively promote

DEI.

76% have programs that promote equitable compensation and benefits. 74% have a dedicated

DEI leader.

Employees find initiatives that emphasize the importance of DEI and fair pay the most impactful.



63% report a positive impact from executive leaders communicating the importance of

DEI. 62% say the same for initiatives that promote equitable compensation and benefits.

However, they're uncertain about the impact of measuring DEI objectives.



52% say that measuring

DEI targets has a neutral or negative effect on their work experience. This may be due to concerns over whether

DEI targets could be perceived as quotas and could unfairly advantage some groups over others.

Demographic differences shape employees' views of DEI, with millennials showing the most support.



Millennials: 52% say their organization dedicates the right amount of effort to

DEI and 32% say their efforts are not enough.

Gen X: 57% and 22%, respectively. Baby Boomers: 63% and 12%, respectively.

Employees consider DEI vital for workplace culture but are unsure about its impact on productivity.



71% of respondents say that

DEI initiatives improve their sense of belonging.

62% say they enhance engagement.

59% say they help collaboration and retention. Only 43% believe

DEI positively impacts productivity, with 17% seeing it as detrimental.

"While DEI initiatives can establish a foundation for diverse perspectives and creativity, their impact is not easily quantifiable," said Diana Scott, US Human Capital Center Leader, The Conference Board. "Companies should methodically capture and communicate productivity improvements that stem from diverse teams to better illustrate DEI's contributions."

Nearly half of women wouldn't work for a company that doesn't take DEI seriously.

49% of women wouldn't work for a company that doesn't take

DEI seriously vs. just 29% of men.

Women's perceptions of DEI initiatives are more positive than men's.



73% of women report a positive impact from equitable compensation initiatives vs. 51% of men. 71% of women report a positive impact from

DEI workshops vs. 50% of men.

Black respondents are more likely to perceive DEI efforts as insufficient.



56% of Black respondents say they would not work for a company that does not prioritize

DEI, compared to 40% of White (non-Hispanic), 33% of Hispanic, and 33% of Asian respondents. 40% of Black respondents say their company's current

DEI efforts are not enough, compared to 19% of White (non-Hispanic), 25% of Hispanic, and 23% of Asian respondents.

Executive Views of DEI Backlash

Findings come from a survey of 73 senior DEI, HR, ESG, and Corporate Citizenship executives at US public companies, carried out in March 2024.

The political and legal landscape for corporate diversity efforts is increasingly contested.



63% of surveyed executives view the political climate for

DEI as very or extremely challenging. 63% say the 2023 Supreme Court decision on affirmative action negatively affected their

DEI efforts.

Executives are bracing for persisting or intensifying scrutiny of their diversity initiatives.

69% expect scrutiny of

DEI efforts to persist or increase in the next three years.

Most companies are revising their DEI terminology, but few plan to reduce their DEI communications.



53% say their company has adjusted its

DEI terminology both internally and externally over the past year, with another 20% considering similar changes.

They're adjusting language to broader concepts like "inclusion," "belonging," and "engagement," which are less prone to legal challenge. Only 9% of surveyed executives intend to scale back external DEI communications over the next year-and just 3% plan to do so internally.

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers Trusted Insights for What's AheadTM. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States.

SOURCE The Conference Board

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED