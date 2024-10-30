Hotpack Global Conducts Breast Cancer Awareness Session

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – October 30, 2024 – Hotpack Global, the UAE-based leader in sustainable packaging solutions, recently organized an impactful breast cancer awareness session for its employees as part of its Happiness initiative. To enhance the effectiveness of programme, Hotpack collaborated with NMC Hospital, ensuring that employees received valuable insights and resources related to breast cancer awareness.

Held at Hotpack's headquarters, the event saw enthusiastic participation from employees across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain. In addition to engaging informational sessions, all registered attendees were offered complimentary screening tests to reinforce the importance of regular health checks, early detection, and proactive health monitoring. The awareness session was conducted by a senior surgeon from NMC Hospital, who provided insightful guidance on early detection techniques and preventative care measures, emphasizing the crucial role of regular screenings in breast cancer prevention.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Group Managing Director of Hotpack Global, said,“At Hotpack, we believe in creating a culture where our employees feel empowered to prioritize their health and well-being. By providing access to preventive screenings and valuable health insights, we hope to support our team members in making informed decisions about their wellness. Our collaboration with NMC Hospital reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace that values health, safety, and community support.”

Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Executive Director at Hotpack Global, added,“This event underlines our commitment to employee wellness through practical, impactful initiatives. Our goal with the Hotpack Happiness is not only to raise awareness about critical health issues like breast cancer but also to provide our employees with the resources and knowledge to actively take charge of their health. We're grateful to NMC Hospital for partnering with us on this essential endeavour.”

In a powerful display of unity and commitment, the Hotpack team at headquarters took a collective pledge, affirming their dedication to raising breast cancer awareness and fostering a culture of health vigilance within the organization. This pledge aligns closely with Hotpack's core values of promoting a supportive and health-conscious work environment where employees feel empowered on their wellness journeys.

The Hotpack Happiness initiative is an expansive wellness program that seeks to enhance the overall quality of life for Hotpack employees through an array of health-focused and community-driven projects. Beyond its wellness events, the initiative has seen activities such as fitness challenges, mental health seminars, and other educational workshops, all aimed at creating a holistic, positive impact on employees' lives. Through this program, Hotpack also extends its CSR (corporate social responsibility) efforts beyond packaging sustainability, fostering a culture of support, empowerment, and unity that aligns with its mission to lead responsibly within the industry.

Hotpack's partnership with NMC Hospital highlights its continuous dedication to employee health and well-being, promoting a workplace culture where knowledge, prevention, and proactive health management are cornerstones of the employee experience. Through these ongoing efforts, Hotpack remains committed to expanding its focus on holistic wellness, ensuring that team members feel supported and encouraged at every step of their health and wellness journey.