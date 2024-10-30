ICCIMA convenes meeting dedicated to industrial development strategy

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) convened its inaugural meeting dedicated to industrial development strategy, gathering experts and scholars from various sectors within the industry. This meeting aimed to explore and analyze the industrial policies currently in place in Iran, as well as to reflect on past experiences and assess future needs for development.



The meeting featured prominent figures, including the heads of ICCIMA's Industry Committee and Information and Communication Technology Committee, who contributed to the discussions. Hojjat Mirzaei, the head of the ICCIMA Research Center, highlighted the significance of this gathering, referencing Article 48 of the seventh National Development Plan. He emphasized the necessity of crafting new industrial development strategies that involve collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade and the private sector.



The focus on collaboration underscores the importance of integrating insights from both governmental and private entities to enhance the industrial landscape in Iran. By bringing together experts from various fields, the ICCIMA aims to establish a comprehensive approach to address the challenges and opportunities facing the Iranian industrial sector.



Overall, this meeting marks a pivotal step in shaping the future of Iran's industrial policies, as stakeholders work together to develop strategies that will drive growth, innovation, and competitiveness in the industry.

MENAFN30102024000045015839ID1108833665