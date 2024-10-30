(MENAFN) President Joe Biden has set clear conditions regarding Ukraine's potential military response to the presence of North Korean in the ongoing conflict with Russia. In light of recent allegations that North Korea has deployed alongside Russian forces, Biden stated that Ukrainian forces should engage these North Korean troops "if they cross into Ukraine." This statement comes amid claims from the Pentagon that approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers have arrived in Russia, with some reportedly being positioned for possible action against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.



When asked by reporters whether Ukraine should retaliate against North Korean forces, Biden’s response was straightforward: engagement would be warranted only if the troops crossed into Ukrainian territory. However, he did not elaborate on the U.S. stance regarding North Korean soldiers remaining within what is internationally recognized as Russian territory.



This development follows the signing of a bilateral military assistance treaty between Moscow and Pyongyang earlier this year, which stipulates mutual support in the event of an attack by a third party. Russian President Vladimir Putin has neither confirmed nor denied the deployment of North Korean troops, emphasizing that the details of their cooperation under this agreement are solely a matter between the two nations.



In the backdrop of these geopolitical developments, Ukrainian forces have faced numerous challenges on the battlefield in recent months. Military analysts have suggested that Ukraine's decision to send troops into Russia's Kursk region, rather than bolstering defenses in the east, has exacerbated their precarious situation.



General Dmitry Marchenko of the Ukrainian military has expressed grave concerns about the state of the frontline, describing it as "collapsing." He attributed this deterioration to ineffective military leadership, along with ongoing issues such as a shortage of munitions and the fatigue of troops actively engaged in combat.



As the conflict continues to evolve, the implications of foreign troop involvement and the strategic decisions made by Ukrainian leadership will be critical in shaping the future of the war. The international community will be closely watching how these dynamics unfold, particularly with Biden’s conditional support adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

MENAFN30102024000045015687ID1108833370