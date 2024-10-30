Boba Mint Holdings Announces Major Milestones For Blockchain Game Tanjea Amidst Surging User Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (“Boba Mint” or the“Company”) is excited to celebrate remarkable growth milestones for its flagship blockchain mobile game, Tanjea. Since the last user download update in May, game downloads have doubled, now surpassing 409,670 total downloads, with over 24,000 monthly active users on the Android alone.

"I am impressed with the increase in game downloads-it's a testament to the two engaging game modes we now have in the Tanjea ecosystem," said CEO Rody Lazar. This impressive surge in user engagement underscores Boba Mint's impact in the blockchain gaming industry and its commitment to redefining the mobile gaming experience.

TNJ Token Update

We anticipate that full withdrawal capabilities for our TNJ token will be available by the end of calendar year 2024, with plans for the token to trade on Uniswap in the future.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is focused on the development of blockchain mobile games that integrate ERC20 tokens and ERC721 NFTs. Its primary product is a mobile blockchain gaming ecosystem called Tanjea, where gamers collect NFT characters (primarily birds and wolves) in multiple mobile games and use them to earn $TNJ tokens.

Boba Mint is a pioneering blockchain gaming company dedicated to creating immersive, decentralized gaming experiences. Boba Mint has become synonymous with innovation and excellence in the blockchain gaming industry.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

“Rody Lazar” CEO

For further information, please contact:

Rody Lazar – CEO

Phone: 1-800-556-1015

Email: ...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements”. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“intends,”“estimates,”“projects,”“potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions“will,”“would,”“may,”“could” or“should” occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward- looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption“Risk Factors” in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at and on the CSE website at ltd/.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.

We seek Safe Harbor.