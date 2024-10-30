Cascades Announces Organizational Changes To Support Its Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS) announces organizational changes designed to support the Company's strategic growth by strengthening alignment, increasing agility, improving execution and accelerating decision making within the organization. These changes will take effect on November 11.

These changes will combine its containerboard and specialty products (SPG) activities into a single operational unit. This combination will unite Containerboard Packaging's network and strike force with SPG's agility and game changing innovation. Mr. Jean-David Tardif, currently President and Chief Operating Officer of the Tissue group, has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice-President, Packaging.

Mr. Jean-David Tardif holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA. He has worked in each of the company's three groups since joining the company in 1997. From 2013 to 2017 he was Vice-President, Consumer Products of the Tissue business, and subsequently served as Vice-President, Operations, for the Containerboard Packaging segment from 2017 to 2019.

Mr. Tardif returned to the tissue papers business in 2019 as the group's President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Jean-David has played a key role in restoring the Tissue group's competitive positioning and profitability. In so doing, he demonstrated the full extent of his leadership capabilities and talent for fostering the full potential of a high-performance team and improving customer service. I am convinced he has what it takes to succeed in this new challenge," said Cascades President and Chief Executive Officer Hugues Simon.

Mr. Charles Malo, current President and Chief Operating Officer of the Containerboard Packaging segment recently informed the Company that he wished to hand over the reins to devote himself to personal projects. He will be supporting Mr. Tardif throughout this transition.

"I sincerely thank Charles for all his years of remarkable service. He leaves a lasting mark on the company, for which we are grateful to him. On behalf of all Cascaders, I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours," said Hugues Simon.

The Company also announces that Jérôme Porlier has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice-President, Tissue. Mr. Porlier is currently President and Chief Operating Officer of the Specialty Products group.

Jérôme Porlier joined Cascades in 2012 and has held a variety of roles within the Tissue Papers group, including Plant Manager and General Manager. In 2019, he joined the Specialty Products Group as Vice-President Operations and then as President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Porlier has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA and has also completed Six Sigma's Black Belt Lean Manufacturing continuous improvement training.

"A mobilizing and well-organized manager appreciated for his positive leadership, Jérôme has enabled SPG to deliver the best results in its history in recent months. He embodies the rising generation of accomplished, eco-responsible leaders, and has the qualities needed to succeed in this new challenge," Hugues Simon emphasized.

Lastly, the Company announces the appointment of Emmanuelle Migneault to the position of Vice-President, Excellence. Supported by an agile team, her mandate will be to support management teams in prioritizing and implementing value-creating opportunities. She will facilitate collaboration and support business units in implementing the plan.

Ms. Migneault is currently Vice-President Human Resources for the Company's Tissue group and has held various human resources and change management positions within Cascades since 2001. Mrs. Migneault was a major contributor to the Tissue Papers group's turnaround and has also held the position of Vice-President Human Resources for the Specialty Products Group.

"We have the talent and know-how to propel Cascades to new heights. Over the past few months, we have been focused on our business strategy and vision. We have many opportunities ahead of us, and the changes we are announcing today will position the Company to create greater synergies, to enhance customer experience, and will give us a strong momentum for future growth," concluded President and Chief Executive Officer Hugues Simon.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 70 production units in North America. Driven by its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

