Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces Structural Biology Publication

Publication describes the structure of phage Pa193, a top candidate for inclusion into

Armata's multi-phage anti-Pseudomonas clinical products

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armata Pharmaceuticals, (NYSE American: ARMP) ("Armata" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of high-purity, pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, today announced a paper in Communications Biology, published by Nature Portfolio.

The publication, titled, "Cryo-EM analysis of Pseudomonas phage Pa193 structural components," describes the structure of phage Pa193. Pa193 is representative of a family of phages present in Armata's multi-phage clinical candidate, AP-PA02, which the company is developing to treat chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) or non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB).

"We are very pleased to simultaneously advance the fundamental understanding of phage structure while remaining laser focused on phage function in full clinical development. One of our phage clinical candidates contributed to the important learnings from this study," stated Dr. Deborah Birx, Chief Executive Officer of Armata. "As we continue to advance our proprietary development programs, which are founded on uncompromising science and rigorously designed clinical trials, this study furthers our understanding of phage structural components and how changes in phage biology may expand their clinical utility to other dangerous pathogens beyond P. aeruginosa, potentially informing future development plans."



Dr. Gino Cingolani, Anderson Family Endowed Chair in Medical Education, Research & Patient Care and Professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, and co-author of the paper, stated, "This research highlights our ability to decipher a whole virus at the single atom resolution. Leveraging cryogenic electron microscopy, proteomics and bioinformatic analysis, we are now able to take a complete inventory of all structural components of a large macromolecular assembly, such as Pa193. The opportunities are endless. From a basic-science standpoint, understanding both the architecture and design principles of Pa193 provides valuable insight into its stability and mechanisms of genome-delivery. These findings can be generalized to other members of the Pa193 phage family and aid in structure prediction and protein engineering, valuable to using phages as biomedicines for therapeutic applications."

The full publication can be found here:

About Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Armata is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Armata is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. Armata is committed to advancing phage therapy with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific cGMP manufacturing.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events, results or to Armata's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Armata's actual results, performance or events to be materially different from any future results, performance or events expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs and views with respect to future events and are based on estimates and assumptions as of the date of this communication and are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to Armata's development of bacteriophage-based therapies; ability to staff and maintain its production facilities under fully compliant current Good Manufacturing Practices; ability to meet anticipated milestones in the development and testing of the relevant product; ability to be a leader in the development of phage-based therapeutics; ability to achieve its vision, including improvements through engineering and success of clinical trials; ability to successfully complete preclinical and clinical development of, and obtain regulatory approval of its product candidates and commercialize any approved products on its expected timeframes or at all; and Armata's estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, capital requirements and needs for additional funds. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Armata and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Armata's filings and reports with the SEC, including in Armata's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024, and in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Armata expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Armata's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

