RG Kar Financial Scam: CBI Opposes Sandip Ghosh's Plea For Liquidation Of FD

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 30 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the plea by the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital's former and controversial principal Sandip Ghosh for liquidating his fixed deposit for bearing the expenses in the twin cases against him.

Sources said that CBI has submitted its report to the Calcutta High Court in this matter, detailing why it is opposed to allowing Ghosh to liquidate his fixed deposit.

The matter will come for hearing at a regular bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday, where the bench concerned will decide whether Ghosh will be allowed to liquidate his fixed deposit or not.

Currently, the CBI is conducting two parallel investigations against Ghosh, the first being on the financial irregularities case at R.G. Kar and the second in relation to the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of the same hospital within the hospital premises in August this year.

Besides moving his bail plea, Ghosh also recently approached the Calcutta High Court for permission to liquidate his fixed deposit to bear the legal expenses in the matter.

Earlier this week, a single judge vacation bench of Justice Subhendu Samnta had directed that CBI, which is carrying out the investigation in the case, should also be made a party in the case and also asked a central agency to submit a report on their views regarding this liquidation of Ghosh's fixed deposit.

Sources said in its report, the CBI said that it is opposed to allowing Ghosh to liquidate the fixed deposit since it is within the ambit of the central agency's investigation into the matter. Sources said that the FD was made at a time when the financial irregularities at R.G Kar were at their peak. The main charges against Ghosh in the financial irregularities case are manipulating the tendering process to award a contract to a private agency against a hefty commission, getting infrastructure-related work at R.G. Kar done by private agencies bypassing the state Public Works Department, smuggling of bio-medical wastes from the hospital, and selling of organs of unidentified bodies coming at the hospital morgue for post-mortem purposes.