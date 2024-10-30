(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, October 29, 2024: The National CSR Fund – MAJRA conducted several visits to the UAE’s economic development departments in an effort to reinforce its strategies aimed to strengthen its partnerships with government sector organisations. Furthermore, the visits aimed at guiding private sector companies to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s national priorities and encouraging them to adopt responsible and sustainable practices that will pave the way towards creating a positive impact on society.

This comes as part of the endeavours of MAJRA, which establishes the framework and governance for Sustainable Impact and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the UAE to consolidate the UAE’s world-leading position in social responsibility and sustainability initiatives by maintaining active partnerships with government sector organisations. The Fund also urges private sector companies to play a pivotal role in this process.

Sarah Shaw, Director of the National CSR Fund – MAJRA, said: “We aim to expand the possibilities of social impact by promoting sustainable practices among the largest possible segment of private sector, helping them become more aware of their immense social responsibility and key role in driving the growth and prosperity of the national economy. In this light, we constantly try to empower organisations involved in the Social Impact Seal project by highlighting positive aspects that are reflected in these companies’ focus on social, environmental and developmental components of their respective industries. In order to attain this, we look forward to reinforcing our cooperation with more firms and institutions and inspiring them to consolidate their commitment to social responsibility practices.”

Furthermore, Shaw highlighted the pivotal role of the UAE’s economic development departments in supporting MAJRA’s efforts to promote social responsibility disclosures from the country’s private sector enterprises, which is one of the key axes linked to strategic data initiatives for social responsibility. She further stated that the latest meetings held with representatives of economic departments focused on the necessity to establish clear and transparent mechanisms associated with the disclosure of efforts made to achieve social impact in a way that boosts the confidence of society and investors in institutions that adhere to these principles.

The Social Impact Seal is one of the most significant initiatives launched by MAJRA. It urges private sector companies to make vital contributions to the UAE’s social responsibility system through a certificate of appreciation. It is provided to companies that showcased dedication to high standards in terms of social responsibility and transparently revealed the impact of their efforts on society and their substantial contributions to attaining the objectives of sustainable growth strategy of the country. The Social Impact Seal also inspires others to adopt CSR policies and practices in the UAE.







MENAFN30102024003685011158ID1108832767