Our Favorite Time To Splurge On Social Media Revealed

( MENAFN - SWNS Digital) By Livy Beaner // SWNS NEWS COPY W/ + INFOGRAPHIC Social“spend o'clock” occurs at 2:36 p.m. on a Saturday, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who shop on social media, split evenly by generation, found that Saturday around 2:30 p.m. is when you're most likely to finally pull the [...]

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.