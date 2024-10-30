Who Is America’S Favorite Celebrity Chef?

( MENAFN - SWNS Digital) By Livy Beaner // SWNS NEWS COPY + INFOGRAPHIC Would you like to be called an“idiot sandwich?” A new survey has revealed that Gordon Ramsey is America's favorite celebrity chef. That's according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults. Following the fiery-tempered“Hell's Kitchen” host (40%) comes Rachel Ray (31%) and Iron Chef Bobby [...]

