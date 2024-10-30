عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Who Is America’S Favorite Celebrity Chef?


10/30/2024 5:24:36 AM

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
Who Is America’S Favorite Celebrity Chef? Image
By Livy Beaner // SWNS NEWS COPY + INFOGRAPHIC Would you like to be called an“idiot sandwich?” A new survey has revealed that Gordon Ramsey is America's favorite celebrity chef. That's according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults. Following the fiery-tempered“Hell's Kitchen” host (40%) comes Rachel Ray (31%) and Iron Chef Bobby [...]

MENAFN30102024003911003267ID1108832716


SWNS Digital

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search