Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka Teams Up with Dwarka Xpress Runners for Vivanta DXR Annual Run 2024, Championing Community Wellness and Connection

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 30th October 2024 —Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka proudly partnered with the 7th DXR Annual Run, bringing together over 1,200 participants from Dwarka and across Delhi NCR in a vibrant celebration of fitness, wellness, and connection. Held on 27th October 2024, this year’s run offered an unforgettable experience, uniting fitness enthusiasts, runner community families, corporate professionals, and wellness advocates of all ages. Through this partnership, Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka emphasized its commitment to a healthier, more connected Dwarka by blending hospitality with a strong focus on local engagement.



As a title sponsor, Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka provided a scenic setting for both the opening and closing ceremonies on its lush Green Lawns, creating an inviting and lively atmosphere for runners and their supporters. After the run, participants were welcomed with a specially curated meal by Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka’s culinary team, designed to refresh and rejuvenate everyone involved. Each participant also received a Vivanta-branded T-shirt, further reinforcing the spirit of the event and Vivanta’s dedication to supporting health and community well-being.



Mr. Rahul Joshi, General Manager of Vivanta New Delhi Dwarka, shared, “Partnering with the Dwarka Xpress Runners for Vivanta DXR Annual Run 2024 reflects our commitment to promoting health and wellness within the community, which aligns with the values embodied by IHCL's Paathya framework. Through this initiative, IHCL strives to make a meaningful impact by encouraging sustainable, community-driven growth. By participating in such events, we’re proud to contribute to a path that supports positive change and fosters well-being.”



The partnership reflected Vivanta’s commitment to supporting wellness initiatives and connecting with the local community. Vivanta’s presence was thoughtfully seen across key event touchpoints, including the stage, the medals awarded to the runner and the merchandise provided to them, and social media, extending the event’s positive impact. This collaboration showcased Vivanta’s dedication to creating engaging experiences that support a healthy, active lifestyle for all.







