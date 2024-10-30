Infinigate And Acronis Expand Partnership Across Europe And Middle East

(MENAFN- Pressat) Acronis and Infinigate build upon their successful collaboration in France, the UK and the Middle East to cover additional countries across the European region.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland – October 30, 2024. The Infinigate Group , the leading and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure, and Acronis , a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, are announcing the expansion of their partnership across Europe.

Infinigate will distribute Acronis' range of natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments across Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Middle East, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

This expansion builds on the successful partnership between Acronis and Infinigate in the Middle East through Starlink, an Infinigate Group company; in the UK and Ireland through Infinigate Cloud , the expert business unit within the Infinigate Group that specialises in secure cloud solutions for MSPs; and in France with D2B, now part of the Infinigate Group.

Infinigate Cloud's 6,000-plus MSPs will benefit from Acronis' suite of data protection and cybersecurity services managed through a single console, making for a fast and cost-effective addition to their current range of services. And Acronis' cloud-based cyber protection services will benefit from full integration within the Infinigate Cloud platform for seamless service supported by a dedicated cloud centre of excellence (CCoE) team across Europe.

“We are excited about extending Acronis' comprehensive offering to MSPs across Europe, increasing their potential for growth. Through the Infinigate Cloud platform, we can provide partners with a consistent and reliable experience and service across Europe and the Middle East,” said Denis Ferrand Ajchenbaum, Chief Growth Officer at Infinigate Group and Managing Director of Infinigate Cloud.

“The Infinigate Cloud platform is all about reducing risk and complexity for our MSP partners, helping them deliver increased value to their customers and increasing profitability through a combination of process automation and business development programmes,” he added.

Ezequiel Steiner, CEO at Acronis, said,“Expanding our partnership with Infinigate marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering top-tier cyber protection across Europe. With Infinigate's expertise and local reach, we are empowering more partners to protect their customers with the natively integrated cyber protection solutions Acronis is known for."

Acronis solutions are highly efficient and are designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond to, remediate and recover from modern cyberthreats and data loss with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity , data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond to, remediate and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50-plus countries. Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at .

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Cloud & Network Infrastructure covers over 100 countries across EMEA, Australia and New Zealand. In the 2023-2024 financial year the Infinigate Group revenue reached 2.3B€. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

In 2024, Wavelink became an Infinigate Group company, adding coverage for the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

For additional information please visit