Al Shaqab International Arabian Show To Feature 265 Horses

Doha: Al Shaqab yesterday announced the second edition of the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show supported by Daam, The Social & Contribution Fund, taking place from November 6 to 9 at the stunning Longines Outdoor Arena.

The event is a must-attend for Arabian horse enthusiasts, as it promises to leave a lasting impression with the participation of 265 horses, 65 of which will be from the GCC.

This year's competition will feature an esteemed panel of judges from various countries, fortifying the significance of the competition.

The Judges are as follows: Elyas Ebrahim Faraj, Nikolaus Jung, Bruce McCrea, Cristian Moschini, Tamas Rombauer, Soheil Sanati, Anna Stefaniuk, and Said Wafa.

The Disciplinary Committee will be made up of: Dr. Vet. Abdelwahab Bin Ali Amira, Dr. Vet. Islam El Mahdy, Christine Keyser, and Dr. Vet. Laura Mascagna.

The Ringmasters are Bart Beckers and Dr. Vet. Ayman Saad.

During the press conference held last week, Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show Manager Khalid Al Jehani expressed enthusiasm about the significant number of participants, noting that competition will be compelling as expected.

The Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show will span over four days, as horses will compete for valuable prizes.

The competition has also added a new category for foals.

The show is classified as a Category B show, and is overseen by the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO), which allows winning horses to qualify for international shows of higher classification.

More information regarding the event can be obtained from Al Shaqab's social media platforms.