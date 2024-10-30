Eurobattery Minerals Commences Subscription Period In The Rights Issue And Presents Video Interview With CEO



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, BE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. Stockholm, 30 October 2024 – On 16 September 2024, the Board of Directors of the mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short:“Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) resolved on a rights issue of units of approximately SEK 35.5 million (the“Rights issue”), that was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 16 October 2024, which also authorised the Board of Directors to decide on an over-allotment issue of units amounting to a maximum of approximately SEK 10.0 million (the“Over-allotment issue”) in the event of over-subscription in the Rights issue. The subscription period commences today and ends on 13 November 2024. In connection with this, Eurobattery Minerals has published a video interview with the Company's CEO, Roberto García Martínez, who presents a market update and summarises the work carried out in Hautalampi during 2024 and the plans for the upcoming year. Video: Market update – October 2024 The CEO of Eurobattery Minerals, Roberto García Martínez, was interviewed and presented a market update in a video published on 30 October 2024. In the video, which is directed to shareholders, potential investors and other stakeholders, a summary was presented regarding the work carried out in the Finnish battery mineral project Hautalampi during 2024, the Spanish Castriz project in Corcel and the planned development for the near future. The video is available on Eurobattery Minerals ́ YouTube channel, , and issue website, . “We have been very active since 2020, when we acquired the Hautalampi battery mineral project, and we just finalised the full acquisition a couple of months ago. We have achieved many milestones over the last years, including applying for the environmental permit which we submitted to the authorities a couple of months ago. Additionally, we have been working closely with the Finnish authorities to monitor our environmental processes. In August, we applied to categorise the project as a European Strategic Project under the new Critical Raw Materials Act. And just a few weeks ago, we closed on a non-binding agreement with Boliden, a large mining group, which poised to buy the entire copper concentrate production from Hautalampi. All these achievements probably make this project one of the most important projects in the Scandinavian countries in decades,” commented the CEO about the Hautalampi project. The terms in brief

Subscription price: SEK 0.70 per unit (SEK 0.10 per share, the warrants are obtained free of charge).

Gross volume: Approximately SEK 35.5 million in the event of a full subscription in the Rights issue, and an additional approximately SEK 10.0 million in the event of full utilisation of the Over-allotment issue.

Terms: One (1) share held on the record date gives one (1) unit right. Three (3) unit rights entitle to subscription for one (1) unit. One (1) unit consists of seven (7) new shares and four (4) warrants of series TO6.

Trading in unit rights at NGM Nordic SME: 30 October 2024 – 8 November 2024.

Subscription period: 30 October 2024 – 13 November 2024.

Estimated date for announcement of the outcome of the Rights issue: 15 November 2024. Commitments: The Rights issue is covered by subscription commitments and underwriting commitments totalling approximately SEK 21.3 million, corresponding to approximately 60.0 per cent. Neither the subscription commitments nor the underwriting commitments are secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledge or similar arrangements. The terms and conditions of the Rights issue and the Over-allotment issue are included in the Company's EU growth prospectus, which was published on 28 October 2024. The prospectus and subscription form are available on the Company's issue site during the subscription period. Advisers Augment Partners AB is acting as the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt is acting as the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction. About Eurobattery Minerals Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company's focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.



Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: Contact investor relations E-mail: Mentor Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042

255

