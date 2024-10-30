$8.4 Bn Eggshell Membrane Market, Fueled By Asia-Pacific Production Strength And Rising Demand In North America & Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global eggshell membrane market , valued at $3.8 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032. Eggshell membrane, the layer lining the eggshell's interior, serves as a natural barrier protecting the embryo and is rich in nutrients, which makes it valuable across multiple industries.Key Market Drivers.Health and Wellness Focus: Eggshell membrane supplements are increasingly popular for supporting joint health, skin elasticity, and overall wellness, as they contain proteins, amino acids, collagen, and elastin..Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients: Consumers prefer herbal, natural ingredients in food and cosmetics, fueling demand for eggshell membrane products..Sustainable Production: As a byproduct of egg production, eggshell membrane offers a sustainable, environmentally friendly resource, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Market Segmentation1.By Type.Hydrolyzed Eggshell Membrane: Dominates the market due to its easy absorption and high levels of collagen and hyaluronic acid, beneficial for skin and joint health..Unhydrolyzed Eggshell Membrane: Used in applications where minimal processing is preferred.2.By Application.Food & Beverages: Used for its calcium content and nutritional benefits, contributing to joint health and skin nourishment..Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals: Widely used in dietary supplements targeting joint support and mobility..Cosmetics: Incorporated in skincare products to improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and promote a youthful appearance.3.By Region.Asia-Pacific: Leading market with strong production capabilities, competitive pricing, and high regional demand..North America and Europe: Steady demand due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for natural health supplements.Challenges in Market Growth.Supply Limitations: Variations in egg production due to disease outbreaks or seasonal changes can restrict eggshell membrane availability..High Demand for Eggs: Competing uses for eggs in food products may affect raw material availability for eggshell membrane extraction.Leading Market PlayersKey players include:.Stratum Nutrition (U.S.).Biova LLC (U.S.).Eggnovo SL (Spain).Kewpie Corporation (Japan).Mitushi Biopharma (India)Future Trends.Innovations in Dietary Supplements: Increasing research into bioactive compounds in eggshell membranes may lead to new product developments in the nutraceutical sector..Expanded Use in Personal Care: Growth in the cosmetics sector, with eggshell membranes used for anti-aging and skin rejuvenation products.Enquire Before Buying:

