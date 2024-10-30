Happy Choti Diwali 2024: Wishes, Images, Whats App Messages, Quotes, Greeting & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Choti Diwali 2024 : The Diwali festivities have officially kicked in with the onset of Dhanteras yesterday. Today, October 30, which is a day before Diwali, marks Choti Diwali, also called Naraka Chaturdashi.

On the occasion, Lord Hanuman, Maa Kali, Lord Krishna, and Yama are worshipped, and offerings of coconuts and 'prasad' made of sesame seeds, jaggery, and rice flakes (poha) with ghee and sugar, are made.

If you're celebrating Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi with your loved ones, you can send them animated gifs, greetings, wishes, pictures, messages, quotes, and photographs via Facebook and WhatsApp. Take a look at Mint' s curated list:



Happy Choti Diwali 2024: Wishes to sendHappy Choti Diwali 2024: Messages, greetings, images

Here are some messages and greetings along with images that you can share with loved ones on the occasion of Choti Diwali.

On the occasion of Choti Diwali, I extend my warm wishes to you and your loved ones. May you and your home be showered with the blessings of Maa Laxmi.

May the darkness of ignorance be replaced by the light of knowledge on this Choti Diwali. Warm wishes for a bright future.

On Choti Diwali, may the glow of diyas light up your life with happiness and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous celebration!

Just the way Almighty destroyed Narakasur, I wish Almighty also destroys all the problems in your life. Wishing you a warm and blessed Naraka Chaturdashi!!!

Let each diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Shubh Naraka Chaturdashi.

On this auspicious Choti Diwali, may Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha unite to bless you and your loved ones. Warmest regards to you.

You and your family have a very happy Naraka Chaturdashi. I hope that all the bad things and dangers in your vicinity will end on this auspicious occasion.

Diyas are God's way of telling you that there will always be a light to drive away the darkness. May the light of diyas spread joy in your life. Happy Choti Diwali.

Every home is lit, and there is never a dark night. In every home, celebrate Diwali and happiness. Cheers to Choti Diwali 2024!

