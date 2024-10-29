Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT
10/29/2024 9:07:42 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3191971 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree appointing Jalal Abdulmuhsen Al-Tabtabei as Minister of Education and Tareq Sulieman Ahmad Al-Roumi as Minister of Oil.
3192097 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, opening the weekly cabinet meeting, welcomed the newly-appointed Minister of Education Jalal Abdulmehsen Al-Tabtabei and Minister of Oil Tareq Suleiman Ahmad Al-Roumi.
3192087 KUWAIT -- Kuwait expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the legislation issued by the Israeli occupation to ban the work of UNRWA in occupied Palestinian territories, which will limit the Agency's ability to provide support and humanitarian services to defenseless Palestinian refugees.
3192072 RIYADH -- Representative of His Highness the Amir (of the State of Kuwait) Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Nora Al-Fassam said Future Investment Initiative (FII) contributes to securing sustainable future to mankind.
3192122 KUWAIT -- Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez stated that historical relations between Turkey and Kuwait exemplify a model of regional and global partnership. (end)
