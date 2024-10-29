Freddy Krueger At 40 The Ultimate Horror Movie Monster (And Halloween Costume)

Author: Adam Daniel

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Movie monsters have captivated audiences since the days of early cinema. They evoke fascination and terror, allowing audiences to confront their fears from the safety of the movie theatre or living room.

Arguably one of the most enduring and captivating of these monsters is Freddy Krueger, the villain of the A Nightmare on Elm Street series who celebrates his 40th screen birthday this November.

Memorably played by Robert Englund, Freddy quickly became a cultural icon of the 1980s and 1990s. Beyond his burned face and iconic bladed glove, Freddy's dark humour and acidic personality set him apart from other silent, faceless killers of the era, such as Michael Myers in Halloween or Jason Vorhees in Friday the 13th .

Written and directed by horror maven Wes Craven , 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street garnered positive reviews for its innovative concept: Freddy stalked and attacked his victims in their dreams, making him inescapable and allowing him to tap into their deepest fears. The series (seven films plus a 2010 remake and Freddy vs. Jason spin offs) blended supernatural horror and surrealism with a dark and twisted sense of humour.

Scary ... but funny

Humour was key to Freddy's“popularity”. Both sinister and strangely charismatic, Freddy's psychological torture of his adolescent victims often oscillated between terrifying and amusing.

A famous kill scene from 1987's A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors demonstrates this paradox.

Aspiring actress Jennifer drifts off to sleep while watching a talk show on TV. In her dream, the host of the talk show suddenly transforms into Freddy, who attacks his guest before the TV blinks out. When Jennifer timidly approaches the TV set, Freddy's head and clawed hands emerge from the device, snatching her while delivering an iconic one-liner:“This is it, Jennifer – your big break in TV!”

Freddy turns his victims' fears or aspirations – their dreams – against them.

'Whatever you do, don't fall asleep.'

Creating a monster

Craven has shared how the character of Krueger came to life in Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy , an oral history of the series.

He described a childhood experience of seeing a strange mumbling man walking past his childhood home. The man stopped, he said, and looked directly at him“with a sick sense of malice”. This deeply unsettling experience helped shape Freddy's menacing presence.

The character's creation also emerged from the filmmaker's interest in numerous reports of Southeast Asian refugees dying in their sleep after experiencing vivid nightmares.

In the film, Krueger's origin story reveals him as a child murderer who was apprehended but released due to a technicality in his arrest. Seeking justice, the parents of his victims take matters into their own hands, and form a vigilante mob. They corner him in his boiler room and burn him alive. But Freddy's spirit survives to haunt and kill the children of his executioners.

Cultural repression, expressed on film

Film critic and essayist Robin Wood argued horror films often bring to the surface elements society has repressed. These fears, desires, or cultural taboos are not openly acknowledged.

But movie monsters act as manifestations of what society suppresses, such as sexuality, violence or deviant behaviour. American academic Gary Heba argues Freddy is:

Actor Robert Englund calls Freddy Krueger 'the gift that keeps on giving'.

The monster decades

The 1970s and 1980s marked a golden era for the creation of horror film nasties like Krueger, Myers, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 's Leatherface and killer doll Chucky .

Since then, the landscape of horror has shifted, with fewer singular monsters emerging. The diversification of horror sub-genres (zombie virus horror, anyone?), the rise of psychological horror (Hereditary ), and an emphasis on human-driven terror (Wolf Creek ) or supernatural forces all contribute to this shift.

While modern horror continues to thrive, few characters have achieved the same iconic status as Freddy – although some would argue Art the Clown from the recent Terrifier franchise and the reinvigorated Pennywise from IT could join this exclusive group.

'Five, six, grab your crucifix.' A 2010 Nightmare on Elm St reboot failed to fire.

Happy Halloween!

Despite a failed reboot in 2010 , the legacy of A Nightmare on Elm Street is strong, having influenced numerous filmmakers with its skilful mix of surrealism and slasher horror.

However, it's the orchestrator of the titular nightmares whose legacy is perhaps the strongest.

With each Halloween, new fans choose Freddy for their costume. All it takes is a tattered striped sweater, a brown fedora hat, and a glove with sharp, finger-lengthening blades. Don't forget makeup to re-create Krueger's grisly facial burns. Sweet dreams!