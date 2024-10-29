Oil Prices Dip Amid Middle East Peace Rumors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The oil experienced a slight downturn as investors focused on potential peace talks in the Middle East. prices extended their losses from the previous session, reflecting the complex geopolitical landscape and its impact on global markets.



Brent crude, the international benchmark, saw a modest decline. December contracts closed 0.38% lower at $70.73 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange in London.



Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for December delivery fell 0.25% to $67.21 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



The market's attention centered on reports of possible ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Lebanon. According to Axios, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned a meeting with key ministers and military leaders.



The purpose of the meeting was to discuss diplomatic solutions to the ongoing conflict. Recent events in the region also influenced oil prices .





Israel's Strikes and the Impact on Oil Prices

Israel's targeted strikes on missile facilities near Tehran and in western Iran over the weekend did not significantly disrupt energy supplies.



This outcome contradicted earlier market expectations, which had factored in potential supply interruptions. Goldman Sachs analysts project a recovery in Brent crude prices to $77 per barrel in the fourth quarter.



However, they note downside risks for 2025 due to weak demand in China, robust U.S. production, and OPEC+ plans to increase output in December.



The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) maintained their current production policy last month. They plan to reassess the situation at their next meeting on December 1st, potentially adjusting output levels.



Market observers remain cautious about future price movements. The interplay between geopolitical tensions, supply dynamics, and global economic factors continues to shape the oil market's trajectory.



In short, investors are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and their potential impact on energy supplies and prices.

