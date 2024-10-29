BTG Pactual’S Luxury Terminal At Guarulhos Airport Opens December 1St

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant development for Brazilian air travel, the BTG Pactual Terminal at São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport is set to begin operations on December 1st.



This luxury terminal marks a new chapter in the country's industry, catering to high-end travelers seeking exclusivity and comfort.



The terminal's initial phase will focus solely on international departures, operating from 5 PM to midnight. Twelve international have gained approval to use the facility.



The terminal plans to expand its services to include international arrivals, connections, and domestic operations in the coming year.



Fábio Camargo, CEO of BTG Pactual Terminal , explained the concept behind this venture. He noted that while airlines offer first-class amenities like beds and showers on flights, the journey from home to the aircraft often lacks the same level of luxury.







This terminal aims to bridge that gap, providing a seamless high-end experience. The luxury terminal trend has gained momentum globally over the past five years, particularly during the pandemic.

New Exclusive Terminal for Business Travelers

Camargo estimates that about 70% of the terminal's users will be business travelers. The facility, spanning 2,400 square meters, offers exclusive services including private check-in, security, customs, and immigration.



Passengers flying economy, business, or first class on commercial flights can access the terminal. Discussions are underway with airlines to include terminal access in ticket purchases.



The terminal can accommodate up to 14 people simultaneously, ensuring a personalized experience for each traveler. BTG Pactual, through its investment fund , now fully owns the terminal.



This follows the acquisition of the remaining stake from Canadian firm AEPM earlier this year. The bank also purchased the terminal's branding rights.



The concession for operating the terminal is valid for 40 years, with an initial infrastructure investment of R$80 million. To use the terminal, travelers must make reservations at least 72 hours in advance through the official website.



International flights offer an introductory rate of US$590, and you can purchase additional services. BTG Pactual clients can enjoy discounts on reservations made with the bank's credit cards.



The terminal's next phases, planned for the coming year, will include international arrivals, connections, and domestic flights. Domestic services are expected to be priced at US$375.



The facility also offers luxury ground transportation and helicopter transfers from Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima to the airport.



This development represents a significant step in enhancing Brazil's air travel infrastructure, offering a new level of service for discerning travelers.



As the terminal begins operations, it will be interesting to see how it shapes the future of luxury air travel in Latin America.

