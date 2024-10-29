Micro Cap Soaring On Phase 2 Trial Update

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Pharma and %Biotech seem to be stealing the show as of late, and this certain Maryland-based pharma company is no exception on Tuesday. A certain micro cap is soaring after it was announced that it has successfully dosed the first three patients with its ropidoxuridine drug candidate in a phase 2 trial of the prospective radiation sensitizer in patients with glioblastoma.

Traders were quick to snatch up shares of %ShuttlePharmaceuticalsHoldings Inc. (Nasdaq: $SHPH) following the announcement, with the price being pushed up to $2.25/share (+69.17%) at the early session high. This move could be an indication of things to come as it appears that the stock could be breaking out of a multi-month downtrend following this announcement.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a clinical stage %Pharmaceutical company leveraging our proprietary technology to develop novel therapies designed to cure cancers. The company's goal is to extend the benefits of cancer treatments by leveraging insights into the pillars of cancer therapy: surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy.