GCAC's leading solution is Efixii Uplift Web 3.0, providing an end-to-end data chain, ensuring transparency and efficacy in cannabis products from cultivation to consumption.

Patent approved in 2022, this Layer-2 blockchain is designed to strengthen the relationship between cannabis brands, retailers and consumers.

The platform uses coupons for consumers, powered by an Ethereum wallet, as well as reward tokens for businesses, as well as a bridge that removes intermediaries.

Their unique marketing model integrates Uplift coupons into ads displayed on Citizen Green TV, the only dedicated streaming platform for veterans available on Roku, Google and Apple TV apps. Efixii technology's versatility make's this unique ad model ideal for deployment in other industries, including agriculture, wine, organics.

Global Compliance Applications (CSE: APP) (OTC: FUAPF)

(“GCAC”), a global leader in developing innovative blockchain and machine learning solutions, is dedicated to leveraging its blockchain-powered technology model in combination with a streaming initiative in order to improve the lives of medical cannabis patients, especially veterans. There are more than 16 million veterans in the U.S. and Canada together, many of whom struggle with access to non-opioid-based alternatives, including cannabis and CBD. Of these, at least 20% use cannabis and spend an average of $300 monthly ( ).

