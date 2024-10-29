Fujitsu And Linius Partner To Unlock The Power Of Video Worldwide

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and Linius partner to unlock the power of worldwide New global partnership delivers AI-powered video analytics that transform multimedia content and data into actionable insights

Kawasaki and Sydney, Oct 29, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Businesses, governments, and organisations can now unlock the full potential of their video data thanks to a new strategic partnership between Fujitsu, a leading global digital transformation company, and Linius Technologies, a global leader in AI and data-driven video assembly.

This partnership combines Fujitsu's expertise in systems integration and advanced AI-powered video analysis with Linius' ground-breaking, patented“virtualised video” and“data-driven video assembly” technology.

The partnership delivers a suite of solutions that empower organisations to instantly search, analyse, and assemble video streams from multiple sources, creating meaningful narratives that reveal critical information and drive better decision-making.

It is expected to be particularly impactful in industries including security/surveillance, airport and transportation operations, border services, police/fire services operations, site/asset inspections and maintenance, retail analysis, consumer behaviour, and more.

Graeme Beardsell, Chief Executive Officer of Fujitsu Asia Pacific comments:

“This partnership is a game-changer for businesses looking to leverage the power of video. By combining Linius' innovative video platform with Fujitsu's deep industry expertise and global reach, we are empowering organisations to unlock the true value of their video data, when combined with Fujitsu Kozuchi for Vision, Fujitsu's AI service.”

James Brennan, Chief Executive Officer of Linius Technologies comments:

“This partnership is a major milestone for Linius as we look to enter new markets, including security and public sector organisations. It allows us to bring the power of Linius Video Services to a wider audience, enabling organisations across industries worldwide to benefit from the transformative capabilities of our AI and data-driven video assembly. Working with Fujitsu, a worldwide leader in digital transformation, will help us redefine the way organisations interact with video, transforming data into actionable insights and driving real-world impact.”

Transforming video data into actionable insights

This partnership addresses a critical challenge facing businesses today: the overwhelming volume of video data and the difficulty in extracting meaningful insights. By combining Fujitsu Kozuchi for Vision with Linius' advanced video intelligence, organisations can:



Analyse video to find moments of interest in seconds.

Instantly compile video streams that combine relevant video segments into meaningful narratives.

Dive deeper into video segments to uncover actions, objects, and people of interest to create understanding of individual situations. Search and assemble new video of interest with a click.

Real-world impact across industries

This partnership will have a significant impact on businesses, governments, and society, including:



Unlocking greater value of investments in video, AI and data.

Reduced time, resources, and cost.

Optimised processes.

Reduced response time.

Increased analytic capability – make better decisions. Maintaining chain of evidence.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

