عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crown Prince Attending Future Investment Initiative Conference In Riyadh

Crown Prince Attending Future Investment Initiative Conference In Riyadh


10/29/2024 2:02:14 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Riyadh, October 29 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is attending the Future investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, which opened on Tuesday.
Crown Prince Al Hussein will attend several sessions throughout the three-day conference.

MENAFN29102024000117011021ID1108830214


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search