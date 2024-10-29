Crown Prince Attending Future Investment Initiative Conference In Riyadh
Date
10/29/2024 2:02:14 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Riyadh, October 29 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is attending the Future investment
Initiative conference
in Riyadh, which opened on Tuesday.
Crown Prince Al Hussein will attend several sessions throughout the three-day conference.
MENAFN29102024000117011021ID1108830214
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.