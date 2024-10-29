Crown Prince Attending Future Investment Initiative Conference In Riyadh

Riyadh, October 29 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is attending the Future Initiative in Riyadh, which opened on Tuesday.Crown Prince Al Hussein will attend several sessions throughout the three-day conference.

