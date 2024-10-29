Minister Launches Qatar Digital Identity App

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani launched Tuesday the "Qatar Digital Identity" application during his visit to the of Interior's pavilion at Milipol Qatar 2024.

The "Qatar Digital Identity" app is a smart application that provides digital versions of ID cards and documents, allowing users to access various electronic services without the need for physical documents.

It facilitates numerous services within the country, enabling access and activation through biometric data. The app also simplifies obtaining electronic services on the Ministry of Interior's website.

