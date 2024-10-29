Cadence Fem.AI Summit: A Journey Of Inspiration

MENAFN - 3BL) This year, the Cadence Giving Foundation (CGF) launched Fem to achieve a more inclusive tech sector, and the inaugural Fem Summit that took place on October 1 was a luminary in a world where is evolving at an unprecedented pace. The summit not only excelled in its mission to enlighten, empower, and mobilize stakeholders across various industries on the issue of gender disparity in high tech and AI, but was a celebration of innovation, diversity, and empowerment.

As we reflect on the moments that made the summit unforgettable, it's clear that the event was more than just a meeting of minds-it was a movement for change!

Shaping Tomorrow Together

Cadence's president and CEO, Anirudh Devgan, stated,“Women's talent and perspectives are crucial to shaping the future of AI.” Devgan's words epitomized the driving force behind the first-ever Fem Summit which brought together innovators, educators, business leadership, and investors across industries to create an ecosystem that ensures women can fully participate in the AI revolution and burgeoning AI economy.

The energy of pioneers ready to collectively disrupt the status quo filled the air, and as the day-long summit began, it became clear that we were part of something truly groundbreaking. The event's lineup of speakers held discussions that went beyond the technical aspects of AI, emphasizing the vital importance of diversity in technology. Such insights were lent by leading voices from MIT, Stanford, and UC Berkeley, who set the stage for inspiring discussions with speakers like Dr. Joy Buolamwini, Founder of the Algorithmic Justice League, and Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Moms First and Girls Who Code.

Included in this lineup of leading figures was Dr. Chelsea Clinton, Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, who left us with her hopes for the future of women in AI:

The hopes and visions for women in AI cannot manifest in a vacuum, they must be achieved with the support of individuals and systems from education all the way to the upper echelons of leadership. It is with this understanding, that Fem is committed to investing in women at every stage of their STEM journey.

Breaking Barriers

It is with this ideal that we were honored to hear from women breaking through barriers of gender, race, and class in achieving pinnacles of success in areas of science and technology. Dr. Sarah H. Chen, Postdoctoral Researcher at Stanford and Thriving Stars Scholar at MIT, Niki Karanikola, Machine Learning Engineer and Break Through Tech AI Scholar at MIT, and Katya Echazarreta, NASA's first Mexican Astronaut, showcased the resilience and determination that drive progress within and beyond our industry. Through their stories of persevering despite all odds, we were reminded that supporting students in STEM can create generational change with impacts beyond the realms of AI and technology.

The final speaker at the Cadence Fem Summit, the trailblazing Brandi Chastain, Founder of Bay FC, World Cup Champion, and Olympic Gold Medalist, left us with a powerful reminder that when faced with this opportunity:“Our purpose needs to be intentional” especially in building the future of technology and AI where“diversity is not something to be afraid of, but something to be embraced.” Echoing this sentiment, summit attendees left the event reminded of the crucial role we collectively play in ensuring women are part of this tech revolution.

Moving Forward

While the summit may have concluded, its impact will continue through individuals, companies, and communities aspiring to achieve an equitable tech sector. This is just the start, and we must take collective action now. We hope that you will join Cadence to ensure that we clear the path and catalyze women's role in the AI revolution!

Meet Our Partners

Our partners are making Fem's vision a reality through their important work advancing women in technology, including fostering STEM excellence in higher education, launching STEM careers, and achieving gender diversity in leadership. Learn more about the important work of each of our partners by visiting their pages:



Break Through Tech

Last Mile Education Fund

Fast Forward

Generation

VC Include Global Semiconductor Alliance

Join the Fem Alliance

Joining the Fem Alliance signals that your company or institution is committed to evolving the AI workforce. By increasing the representation of women in AI, we aim to broaden the talent pool and the perspective so that AI represents us all. Through the Fem Alliance, companies and institutions can share best practices, guidance, and inspiration. Since its launch, companies like the Equinix Foundation, NetApp, NVIDIA, Unity Technologies, and Workday have joined the Alliance in their commitment to Fem's work and mission.

Visit Fem to get involved today