Change in the composition of the Board of Directors

Paris, October 29, 2024 – Meeting on October 29, 2024, the Board of Directors of Capgemini SE, took due note of Olivier Roussat's resignation as a director with immediate effect.

The Board of Directors warmly thanked Olivier Roussat for his contribution to the work of the Board and the Strategy & CSR Committee on which he sat.

On October 29, 2024, the Board of Directors therefore comprised 14 Directors, including two Directors representing employees and one director representing employee shareholders. 82% of its members were independent 1, 43% had international profiles and 45% were women1 .

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

1 The Directors representing employees and employee shareholders are not taken into account in calculating this percentage, in accordance with the provisions of the AFEP-MEDEF Code and the French Commercial Code.

